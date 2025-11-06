Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Blair think tank issues tax warning to chancellor ahead of Budget

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out hiking income tax, VAT or National Insurance in Budget
  • A report from the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to implement temporary tax increases alongside significant pro-business reforms to revitalise the economy.
  • The TBI recommends that any substantial tax rises, especially those that might breach manifesto pledges, should be clearly communicated as short-term, conditional measures to stabilise public finances.
  • The think tank calls for a “big initial wave of pro-business reforms” in the upcoming Budget to signal a clear change in direction and move beyond the government's current cautious approach.
  • Specific policy recommendations include retaining a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal protection and maintaining the five-year route to permanent settlement for skilled worker visas.
  • The TBI also proposes a “preventative welfare” programme, suggesting that future welfare payments be invested into NHS treatments like talking therapy and new obesity treatments to tackle the rising benefits bill.
