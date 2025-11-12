Culture Secretary makes BBC plea following Trump scandal
- Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the BBC to "renew its mission for the modern age" as the review of its charter, which expires at the end of 2027, is set to begin.
- The charter review follows the resignation of director-general Tim Davie amid a scandal concerning the editing of a speech by Donald Trump.
- Donald Trump has threatened a billion-dollar legal action against the BBC, alleging "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" and selective editing of his speech.
- BBC chairman Samir Shah has apologised for an "error of judgment" regarding the editing, with Ms Nandy emphasising the need for firm and swift action when standards are not met.
- Ms Nandy rejected calls to defund the BBC or fund it through general taxation, stating it is essential for the corporation to remain independent from government.