Bulletin briefing: Train attack update, mayoral candidate’s Arabic video, and baby scan warning

‘Heroic’ rail worker ‘saved people’s lives’ trying to stop knife attack

Huntingdon train attack hero ‘undoubtedly saved people’s lives’, police say. Read more here.

Babies wrongly diagnosed as deceased at ‘unsafe’ high street scan clinics. Read more here.

Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani releases advert entirely in Arabic just days before New York election. Watch the video here.

Air India plane crash survivor reveals lasting trauma nearly five months on. Read more here.

Arctic explorers’ beer to be uncorked after 150 years for new brew. Read more here.

