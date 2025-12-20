Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Elise Stefanik is ending bid for New York governor weeks after campaign launch

Citing a desire to prioritize her family, Stefanik said Friday that it was ‘not an effective use of our time’ to remain in what was anticipated to be a challenging Republican primary
Citing a desire to prioritize her family, Stefanik said Friday that it was ‘not an effective use of our time’ to remain in what was anticipated to be a challenging Republican primary (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
  • Republican Representative Elise Stefanik announced her withdrawal from the New York gubernatorial race Friday and said she will not seek re-election to Congress.
  • Stefanik stated her decision was driven by a desire to prioritize her family, particularly her young son, and avoid a challenging Republican primary.
  • She wrote on X, “As we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.
  • “And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility,” she continued. “I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age.”
  • A prominent ally of President Donald Trump, Stefanik made history in 2014 as the youngest woman elected to Congress at the age of 30.
  • She was set to face off against Bruce Blakeman, another Trump ally and Republican county official from New York City’s suburbs.
