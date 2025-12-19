Rep. Elise Stefanik stuns by dropping out of NY governor race, retiring from Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a surprise announcement, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has withdrawn from the New York gubernatorial race and declared she will not seek re-election to Congress.

Citing a desire to prioritize her family, Stefanik stated on Friday that it was "not an effective use of our time" to remain in what was anticipated to be a challenging Republican primary.

Writing on X, Stefanik, a prominent ally of Donald Trump, expressed confidence in her prospects against Bruce Blakeman, a Republican county official from New York City’s suburbs. However, she emphasised her wish to dedicate more time to her young son and family.

"I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness — particularly at his tender age," she explained.

The decision marks an abrupt pause in what has been a notable political career for Stefanik. She made history in 2014 as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at the age of 30, quickly rising through the ranks to become chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

Initially perceived as a moderate upon her arrival in Washington, Stefanik's political stance shifted considerably as Donald Trump's influence grew within the party. Once hesitant to even utter his name, she transformed into one of his staunchest defenders during his first impeachment inquiry. Her alignment with Trump continued as she voted against certifying the 2020 election results, even following the Capitol riot on January 6.

Her expected primary contest against Blakeman, who also identifies as a Trump ally, was predicted to be contentious. Donald Trump had previously refrained from endorsing either candidate, telling reporters, "He’s great, and she’s great. They’re both great people."

Stefanik's withdrawal also follows a public disagreement with Speaker Mike Johnson, whom she accused of dishonesty before engaging in a series of media interviews criticising him. In one interview with The Wall Street Journal, she labelled Mr Johnson a "political novice" and suggested he would not retain his speakership if a vote were held today. While the early December episode appeared to de-escalate after Mr Johnson stated they had a "great talk," her criticisms remain visible. "I called her and I said, ‘Why wouldn’t you just come to me, you know?’" Johnson recounted. "So we had some intense fellowship about that."

Despite this, a social media post from December 2, in which Stefanik accused Johnson of falsely claiming ignorance about a provision she championed being omitted from a defence authorisation bill, remains online. In the post, she called it "more lies from the Speaker."

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox acknowledged Stefanik’s decision, thanking her for her contributions. "Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me," Cox stated. "Bruce is a fighter who has proven he knows how to win in difficult political terrain."