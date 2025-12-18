Pope Leo XIV names new archbishop of New York in fresh chapter for Catholic Church
- Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new archbishop of New York, marking a significant leadership change in one of the largest US archdioceses.
- Hicks succeeds Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who retired after finalising a $300 million fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse.
- Hicks, like Pope Leo, hails from Chicago and is seen as a "Leo-style bishop" due to their shared backgrounds and progressive views.
- Both Pope Leo and Hicks have demonstrated a willingness to challenge the administration on immigration, with Hicks having previously condemned immigration raids.
- A primary responsibility for Hicks will be to oversee the implementation of the substantial abuse settlement fund established by his predecessor.