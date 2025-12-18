Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pope Leo XIV names new archbishop of New York in fresh chapter for Catholic Church

Related: Pope Leo and priest Guilherme surprise worshippers with electronic rave party
  • Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new archbishop of New York, marking a significant leadership change in one of the largest US archdioceses.
  • Hicks succeeds Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who retired after finalising a $300 million fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse.
  • Hicks, like Pope Leo, hails from Chicago and is seen as a "Leo-style bishop" due to their shared backgrounds and progressive views.
  • Both Pope Leo and Hicks have demonstrated a willingness to challenge the administration on immigration, with Hicks having previously condemned immigration raids.
  • A primary responsibility for Hicks will be to oversee the implementation of the substantial abuse settlement fund established by his predecessor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in