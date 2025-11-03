Arctic explorers’ beer to be uncorked after 150 years for new brew
- A 150-year-old bottle of Allsopp’s Arctic Ale, originally brewed for an 1875 North Pole expedition, is set to be opened by Scottish brewer Dougal Gunn Sharp.
- Mr Sharp, founder of Innis & Gunn, plans to use the rare ale, which he acquired over a decade ago, to seed a new limited-edition beer called Innis & Gunn 1875 Arctic Ale.
- The original ale was crafted in Burton-upon-Trent for British explorers, designed to provide sustenance in extreme Arctic conditions with an alcohol strength of around 9 per cent.
- Jamie Allsopp, founder of the revived Allsopp’s Brewery and a direct descendant, described the collaboration as a "physical bridge to the past".
- The new beer, following the original recipe, will be released in limited quantities later this year across Innis & Gunn and Allsopp’s venues, with some hand-bottled editions available via ballot.