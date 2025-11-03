Babies wrongly diagnosed as deceased at ‘unsafe’ high street scan clinics
- Leading radiographers have voiced grave concerns over "unsafe" high street clinics providing baby scans without qualified specialists.
- The Society of Radiographers (SoR) gas highlighted a surge in such pregnancy scan clinics, saying that anyone with an ultrasound machine can currently claim to be a sonographer without proper training or regulation.
- Reports detail instances of babies being wrongly diagnosed as deceased, critical medical emergencies overlooked, and major abnormalities missed.
- The SoR is calling for sonographers to have a "protected" job title, meaning only those with qualifications and registered with a regulatory body would be able to use the title.
- The Department of Health and Social Care has stated a commitment to appropriate regulation for health professions and promised to consider proposals from professional bodies.