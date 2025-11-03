Air India crash survivor reveals lasting trauma nearly five months on
- Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British man from Leicester, was the sole survivor of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, which killed 241 people on board, including his brother Ajay.
- Mr Ramesh, 39, described his survival as a "miracle" but said the loss of his brother "took all my happiness" and has left him "broken" with constant flashbacks.
- His advisers have criticised Air India for treating Mr Ramesh like a "name on a spreadsheet" and for allegedly ignoring requests for a meeting with CEO Campbell Wilson.
- Air India responded by stating that care for crash victims remains a priority and an offer for a meeting with senior Tata Group leaders has been extended.
- A preliminary report found that both of the plane’s fuel switches were moved to the "cut-off" position immediately after take-off, stopping fuel supply and raising questions about the crash's cause.