Air India sole survivor says plane crash ‘took all my happiness’

A British man, the sole survivor of a devastating Air India plane crash that claimed 241 lives, has described his survival as a "miracle" but revealed the death of his brother in the same crash “took all my happiness”.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 39, from Leicester, spoke nearly four months after the tragedy in Ahmedabad, India.

He said that the incident has left him with constant flashbacks.

The loss of his brother, Ajay, means his family has “lost everything”, he said.

Mr Ramesh finds discussing the crash “very painful”, with advisers noting he has yet to speak about the ordeal with his immediate family.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on 12 June, killing everyone on board other than Mr Ramesh.

open image in gallery Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole survivor of the Air India crash in June ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Some 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals died.

It was one of the deadliest plane crashes on record in terms of the number of British fatalities.

Another 19 people on the ground also died and 67 were seriously injured.

Mr Ramesh’s advisers, Sanjiv Patel and Radd Seiger, have now criticised the care he has received since the crash, saying he has been treated like a “name on a spreadsheet”.

They have appealed to the airline’s chief executive Campbell Wilson to meet with them so he can hear about Mr Ramesh’s current situation – claiming he has “ignored repeated written requests”.

Air India said in a statement that an offer of a meeting with senior leaders from the airline’s parent company, Tata Group, has been made, and said care for the families of the crash victims, including Mr Ramesh, “remains our absolute priority”.

It is understood that an interim payment has been accepted and transferred to Mr Ramesh.

A preliminary report into the incident from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found both of the plane’s fuel switches moved to the “cut-off” position “immediately” after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine.

It has sparked questions over whether the crash was deliberate.

Mr Ramesh said the incident, and losing his brother, has “completely brought down my family”.

“I can’t explain about my brother,” he said.

“I lost everything – my happiness. God gave me life but took all my happiness, and from my family.

“It completely brought down my family… it’s very difficult for me and my family.”

Mr Ramesh said recalling the crash itself was still too painful to talk about, adding that he could not bring himself to speak about what his first memory was after the incident.

After the interview, in a statement prepared with the assistance of his advisers, he said he was “broken” and stays awake at night because of the “flashbacks”.

He said: “I get flashbacks all the time, I just stay awake, I sleep maybe three to four hours.

“Yes it’s a miracle I survived, but I lost everything, I lost my brother, I’m broken.”

open image in gallery Mr Ramesh wore a New York Yankees cap to the interview in memory of his brother ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

On his brother, Mr Ramesh’s statement continued: “We were all happy, enjoying (life).

“My brother was my strength, he was my everything.

“And now? We’re broken, I don’t feel like talking to anyone.”

During his interview, Mr Ramesh said he was grateful for the support of his wider family, but said his mother, father and younger brother “totally broke down” after the crash.

Mr Ramesh wore a New York Yankees cap to the interview in memory of Ajay, who frequently wore an identical cap, including on the flight.

“My uncle, my cousin, my friends, Sanjiv, Radd – they have given me good support – they’re always here,” he said.

“Mentally and physically – I’m not talking about too much with my family as I’m in my room, alone.

“I don’t like to talk too much. I’m just sitting on my bed and thinking.

“I lost my brother, 35 years old – every day I’m struggling.”

One of Mr Ramesh’s advisers, Mr Patel,said that Air India was “failing” to keep its promise to treat victims of the crash as “family”.

He said: “On the day of the accident, after the initial shock, I felt sick to my stomach, the thought of the trauma unfolding in so many families.

“Since then, I’ve done what I can to help whoever reached out.

“Air India promised to treat them as family, but four months on, I can tell you, they are failing.”

Mr Patel continued: “The families have been dignified in their grief, but they’ve been treated like a name on a spreadsheet, where’s the personal care?

“People have been patient, but four months on and the frustration is growing.

“I’d like to believe that Air India’s executives meant what they promised, unstinting support for the victims of this devastating tragedy, and perhaps they are unaware of the way they are failing in carrying it out.

“Having ignored repeated written requests, this is a public appeal, on behalf of Vishwash and the family and the wider community, an appeal to CEO Campbell Wilson to come and meet with us so he can hear directly about the challenges and failings and be given a chance to put things right.”

open image in gallery Mr Ramesh suffers from ongoing flashbacks ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Fellow adviser and spokesman Mr Seiger said: “Having advised corporations like Air India myself in the past in a previous life, you have one chance to do the right thing after disasters like this.

“We are sitting next to the sole survivor of this major airline crash, and as far as I can make out, he is being treated like a number on a spreadsheet.

“Not only has his life been turned upside down, but his entire family’s life has been turned upside down and the CEO of Air India said after the crash he promised full and unstinting support for victims.

“What you can’t forgive is when the people responsible for that crash don’t step forward and do the right thing – that we can’t forgive.”

In a statement issued in response to the claims made by Mr Ramesh’s advisers, Air India said: “We are deeply conscious of our responsibility to provide Mr Ramesh with support through what must have been an unimaginable period.

“Care for him – and indeed all families affected by the tragedy – remains our absolute priority.

“Senior leaders from across Tata Group continue to visit families to express their deepest condolences.

“An offer has been made to Mr Ramesh’s representatives to arrange such a meeting, we will continue to reach out and we very much hope to receive a positive response.

“We are keenly aware this continues to be an incredibly difficult time for all affected and continue to offer the support, compassion, and care we can in the circumstances.”