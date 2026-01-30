Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin AM briefing: New Alex Pretti footage and ‘partial ceasefire’ in Ukraine

New video shows Alex Pretti tackled by federal agents after kicking car 11 days before fatal shooting

Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.

New footage shows Alex Pretti’s confrontation with federal agents days before his killing.

Donald Trump has weighed in on talks between the UK and China.

A deal has been reached to avert a partial US government shutdown.

Vladimir Putin has reportedly agreed not to strike Kyiv for a week.

A British girl is missing after an incident at a Morocco beach.

