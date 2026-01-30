Bulletin AM briefing: New Alex Pretti footage and ‘partial ceasefire’ in Ukraine
Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
New footage shows Alex Pretti’s confrontation with federal agents days before his killing.
Donald Trump has weighed in on talks between the UK and China.
A deal has been reached to avert a partial US government shutdown.
Vladimir Putin has reportedly agreed not to strike Kyiv for a week.
A British girl is missing after an incident at a Morocco beach.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks