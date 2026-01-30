Trump weighs in on UK-China talks
- Sir Keir Starmer has visited China to strengthen economic ties, meeting President Xi Jinping and advocating for a "more sophisticated" relationship between the two countries.
- US President Donald Trump warned that it would be "very dangerous" for the UK and Canada to do business with China, expressing disapproval.
- During the visit, agreements included halving tariffs on Scotch whisky to 5 per cent and waiving visa requirements for UK citizens visiting China for under 30 days.
- AstraZeneca announced a 100 billion yuan (£10.4 billion) investment in China by 2030 for medicines manufacturing and research and development, highlighting financial benefits.
- Sir Keir discussed contentious issues such as the jailing of Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uyghur minority with Chinese leadership, describing it as a "respectful discussion".
