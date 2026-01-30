Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British girl missing after beach incident on holiday

Inaayah Makda is missing in Morocco
Inaayah Makda is missing in Morocco (Supplied)
  • A seven-year-old British girl, Inaayah Makda from Blackburn, went missing after being swept out to sea by a wave in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday night.
  • Inaayah was on holiday with her family when a large wave crashed onto rocks, dragging her and other family members into the ocean.
  • While other family members managed to return to shore, Inaayah was swept away quickly and could not be found by her father.
  • Her parents remain in Casablanca, reportedly seeking assistance from a private search operator to continue the search efforts.
  • Blackburn MP Adnan Hussein is raising the matter with UK authorities, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
In full

