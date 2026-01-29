Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Desperate search for missing British girl, 7, swept out to sea on holiday in Morocco

Inaayah Makda was with her family on holiday in Morocco when she was swept out to sea

Inaayah Makda went missing after she was struck by a wave as she sat on rocks on a beach in Casablanca
Inaayah Makda went missing after she was struck by a wave as she sat on rocks on a beach in Casablanca (Supplied)

A British family is desperately searching for their seven-year-old daughter after she was dragged out to sea in Morocco while on holiday with her family.

Inaayah Makda, from Blackburn, is missing after a wave suddenly crashed onto the rocks and swept her into the ocean in Casablanca on Wednesday night.

Other family members were reportedly also dragged out by the wave, but managed to get back to shore.

Her father, Zubair Makda, told Blackburn-based UCTV that their family was on rocks half a metre high at the time. He said: “Inaayah was on the rock behind me. We got swept to the right and she got swept to the left. Before that, I did not see where Inaayah was, as she got swept away so quickly.

“I couldn't find her at all. We are trying to get help.”

The family was on holiday in Casablanca when the tragic incident happened
The family was on holiday in Casablanca when the tragic incident happened (Getty/iStock)

Blackburn MP Adnan Hussein, who has spoken to Inaayah’s father and aunt, said he was urgently raising this matter with the UK authorities, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as well as the Moroccan ambassador.

Mr Hussein told The Independent: “This is an utterly heartbreaking and deeply distressing situation. In this unimaginably difficult time for the family, my thoughts are with them, with Inaayah, and with everyone who loves and cares for her.

“The whole of Blackburn is holding Inaayah and her loved ones in their prayers. I will continue to do all that I possibly can to support the family during this devastating time.”

A family member in the UK told the Lancashire Telegraph: “We are all really worried. You can understand this is really distressing for everyone.”

They told the paper that their family had not been made aware of any dangers of going onto the rocks, and were caught by surprise when a large wave crashed down.

Inaayah’s parents remain in Casablanca, where they are reportedly turning to a privae search operator to help with their search.

A FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national reported missing in Morocco and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Moroccan authorities have been contacted by The Independent for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in