Deal reached to avert government shutdown
- A provisional agreement has been struck between Democrats and the White House to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for two weeks, averting a partial government shutdown.
- This temporary measure separates DHS funding from a broader legislative package, allowing for continued negotiations over President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies.
- The deal follows the deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis, reportedly at the hands of federal agents, intensifying Democratic demands for reforms to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
- Democrats are pushing for changes such as ending 'roving patrols', requiring agents to coordinate with local law enforcement, and implementing an enforceable code of conduct including body cameras.
- While President Donald Trump urged a bipartisan 'YES' vote, and Speaker Mike Johnson reluctantly accepted the split funding, Republicans remain divided on the extent of reforms, with some opposing changes to ICE operations.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks