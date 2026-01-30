Another Western ally declines invite to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
- New Zealand has declined an invitation to join Donald Trump's Board of Peace, citing a lack of clarity regarding its scope and intent.
- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said that the government needs more information on the board, which has sparked concern about its true intent.
- Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasised the need for the board's work to be “complementary to and consistent” with the UN Charter for Gaza.
- The UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Norway, and Sweden are among other Western allies who have also rejected or indicated they will not join the initiative.
- Several Middle Eastern and Asian countries, including Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have joined the board, which says it aims to promote stability and peace in conflict-affected areas.
