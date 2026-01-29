Putin ‘agrees to partial ceasefire’ after request from Trump
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather, according to US President Donald Trump.
- "I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Thursday, citing "extraordinary cold" in the region.
- "It was very nice. A lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," Trump added.
- It comes as the Center for Strategic and International Studies said the war in Ukraine has resulted in about 1.2 million Russian casualties and between 500,000 and 600,000 Ukrainian casualties. This includes both wounded and killed troops.
- Russia is being forced to fill gaps in its army with navy and nuclear personnel due to unprecedented numbers of casualties, according to experts.
