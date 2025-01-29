This skincare ingredient ‘counteracts ageing’, an expert reveals how

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Often touted as the secret to healthy, hydrated skin, hyaluronic acid is a go-to ingredient for every single skin type, even those that are sensitive or acne-prone, and it’s particularly good for counteracting ageing – but more on that later. It’s no surprise then that beauty buffs, dermatologists and brand formulators all love including the ingredient in skincare products and recommended routines.

While we’ve already reviewed the best hyaluronic acid products to buy, and even found a budget-friendly option that’s sure to satisfy even the toughest of bargain hunters, it’s time to go back to basics to find out exactly what the ingredient is, how it works and what else it can be used with.

Sitting down with Dr Eirini Merika, consultant dermatologist at the Montrose London clinic, we’ve answered all your burning questions, from what hyaluronic acid actually is to whether you can use it with retinol. You can thank us later.

What is hyaluronic acid?

“Scientifically speaking, hyaluronic acid (HA) is a high molecular weight polysaccharide found in connective tissue,” explained Dr Merika. “In regular terms, HA is a naturally occurring chemical found throughout tissues such as the skin, eyes, connective tissue and joints.”

It’s actually made within the body, which is why all skin types seem to love it so much. Although to produce the ingredient that comes inside a bottle, the process often includes fermenting certain types of bacteria, it can also come from the red mohawk that sits on top of a rooster head (called a comb). Just be sure to check the label if you’re only after vegan-friendly products.

open image in gallery Hyaluronic acid is suitable for all skin types ( Glossier )

What does hyaluronic acid do?

Dr Merika explains that hyaluronic acid “counteracts ageing”, it does this “by replacing lost volume and increasing collagen production, making the skin more flexible and elastic”. This is why you’ll find hyaluronic acid in many dermal fillers and skin-boosting injections, as well as in the ingredient list of anti-ageing products, such as serums.

It’s also incredibly hydrating as “hyaluronic acid attracts water to swell and create volume and provides structural support” in the skin. Plus, “apart from cosmetics, it is widely used in the management of wounds and skin ulcers and for the relief of burning and itching and skin hydration”. So, really it’s a great all-rounder.

Can you use hyaluronic acid with retinol and is it good for acne?

If you’re wondering exactly what retinol is, we’ve also compiled a handy guide on this trending skincare ingredient. But if you want to know if it can be combined with hyaluronic acid, Dr Merika says it absolutely can be. “Not only can retinol and hyaluronic acid be used together, but using them together is likely to yield better results. Hyaluronic acid counteracts the drying effects of retinol on the skin, so it complements acne treatments such as retinol,” she adds.

Plus, as hyaluronic acid “promotes healing (through collagen stimulation), it can help reduce the likelihood of scarring.” In light of this, it’s not uncommon to see products that include the two ingredients together.

What are the best hyaluronic acid products?

Of course, our IndyBest experts have already tried and tested a whole host of hyaluronic acid products and Glossier’s super bounce took the top spot (£32, Glossier.com). It was closely followed by The Ordinary’s option (£15.50, Boots.com) and Q+A’s bargain buy is also an IndyBest favourite (£6.25, Amazon.co.uk).

From an anti-ageing perspective, Estee Lauder’s advanced night repair multi recovery serum (£55.25, Boots.com) was praised in our guide to the best anti-ageing serums, with our beauty expert noting that it “helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid potent formula that helps to lock in moisture”.

Want more hyaluronic acid info? Take a look at our guide to the best ones to buy