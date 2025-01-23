Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of couples have been married in Bangkok as Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

An amendment to Thailand’s Criminal and Civil Code means same-sex couples can legally wed in the country and benefit from the same rights as any other couple, including financial, medical, adoption and inheritance rights.

Thailand is now the third place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, behind Taiwan and Nepal. LGBT+ groups hope to reach 1,448 wedding registrations on day one, a symbolic number that refers to the section of the Thai civil code where a key amendment changed the words husband and wife to "spouse".

The organisers, along with related agencies, plan to compile figures from ceremonies nationwide and submit a request to Guinness World Records to recognise Thailand as holder of the world's largest number of same-sex marriage registrations in a single day.

"One-four-four-eight symbolises the fight for marriage rights for all genders. It represents the dream and hope of building an inclusive society that accepts and celebrates love in all its forms," LGBT+ group Bangkok Pride said.

At a mass wedding ceremony organised by the group group at the upmarket Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, rainbow flags, flowers, love hearts and smiles are all around.

Hundreds of same-sex couples registered to get married, including a police officer, who proudly showed their marriage certificates to those watching in attendance.

Nina Chetniphat Chuadkhunthod, a transgender woman, says she was so happy she was able to marry her partner of more than two decades.

“I feel so happy and good. We’ve been together for 22 years. [I’ve wanted to get married] for a long time but Thailand did not allow marriage for the LGBT community for such a long time. But now I feel so good and so happy,” she tells The Independent.

open image in gallery Ning and Bank got married in Bangkok on Thursday after 30 years of being a couple ( Tommy Walker/The Independent )

Ning and Bank also got married at the Siam Paragon wedding event wearing matching green suits. They have both waited for this day for three decades.

“We are 49 years old and 48 years old, and we’ve been together for 30 years,” they say.

Mookdapa Yangyuenpradorn, a human at Fortify Rights who has been campaigning for the marriage equality law, says the number of people getting married on Thursday shows how big the LGBT+ community is in Thailand.

“The register is already full, they closed the registration because of the number of couples coming to get marriage certificates at the event. It signifies that we have a large community, a number of LBTQI couples waiting for this day, waiting for their marriage to become a reality,” Mookdapa says.

Same-sex marriages were also taking place throughout the Thai capital including local district offices.

Thanadech Jandee, married his partner at Bangkok’s Bang Kapi District Office.

“Today I woke up early to go register early in the morning. I was a bit excited because we will be one. It’s to fulfil our couple’s life like a normal family. Not strangers. We got married at 8:20am,” he says.

Thanadech 35, a transgender male. He lives with his new wife, and her son from a previous relationship in Bangkok. They longed to get married and were ecstatic about finally being able to tie the knot. "I have been waiting for four years,” he adds.

open image in gallery Hundreds of same-sex couples married in Bangkok on Thursday ( Tommy Walker/The Independent )

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, currently in Davos attending the World Economic Forum, also posted a message on her Facebook celebrating the news of the law.

“This victory is a success due to the cooperation of everyone, especially the LGBTQIA+ sector, which is the main core of bringing the Equal Marriage Law into force today," the post said.

Thailand has had one of the most open LGBT+ communities in Asia. The country has long allowed for celebrations for the Pride parade, international transgender beauty pageants and is a global leader in gender reassignment surgery. Thailand also passed the Gender Equality Act a decade ago in 2015, aiming to protect all individuals from gender-led discrimination.

But LGBT+ activists have argued that some of Thailand’s laws have not represented equality within the community, until now.

“Thailand is now progressing more into becoming an open place, an inclusive place for LGBT+ couples, for those who are in relationships and want to register their marriage,” Mookdapa says.

Much of Thailand are Buddhist, with conservative values, meaning the LGTBQI community have faced discrimination in everyday life. Regulations like building a legally recognised a family remain a challenge for some couples.

The definition of family - a father being a man and a mother a woman - remain in the Thai legal code.

Activists are still campaigning for more protection for the LGBT+ community, with a Gender Recognition Act, to legally protect and recognise the rights of people of all genders.