Hundreds of LGBT+ couples wed in Thailand as historic marriage bill comes into effect

Hundreds of same-sex couples in Thailand tied the knot on Thursday as a landmark legislation took effect, making it the first nation in Southeast Asia to recognise marriage equality.

Thailand’s LGBT+ community has spent decades advocating for the right to equal marriage. On Thursday, hundreds of same-sex marriages were registered at district offices nationwide – marking a historic step for the country, which is only the third nation in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to recognise marriage equality.

Under the marriage legislation passed by Thailand’s parliament and endorsed by the king last year, same-sex couples can now register their marriages with full legal, financial, and medical rights, including adoption and inheritance rights.

“Today, the rainbow flag is proudly flying over Thailand,” prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a post on X.

A mass LGBT+ wedding, organised by the campaign group “Bangkok Pride” in collaboration with city authorities, was held at Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok. Local reports said that similar celebrations took place nationwide, with organisers estimating at least 1,000 same-sex marriages on Thursday.

Ploynaphas Jirasukhon, 33, and Khwanphorn Kongphet, 32, were the first to arrive at Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of the shopping centre at 6.15am on Thursday. They received their marriage certificate when the event officially began at 8am.

“Today we feel secure and safe and happy,” Ms Ploynaphas told The New York Times. “We are happy that we have played a part in the equal marriage law reaching this point.”

open image in gallery A same-sex couple poses for pictures at a marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on 23 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the Siam Paragon event, another couple, Rungtiwa Thangkanopast and Phanlavee Chongtangsattam, reflected on their first attempt to marry 12 years ago during a mass wedding organised by Bangkok authorities on Valentine’s Day.

Although officials initially welcomed them, they were turned away at the registrar’s desk after presenting their identity cards, both marked as female. They were told that marriage between two women was not allowed, The Bangkok Post reported.

On Thursday, they finally had the opportunity to wed.

open image in gallery A same-sex couple attends a marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on 23 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I am delighted and excited because we have been waiting for this day for a very long time,” Ms Rungtiwa said. “For 20 years, we have loved each other and have had to hide from society’s disapproval. But now we can stand proudly.”

Thai actors Apiwat Apiwatsayree (Porsch) and Sappanyoo Panatkool (Arm) held an unofficial wedding ceremony two weeks ago and on Thursday, had their union officially recognised.

Thailand is considered one of the more open countries for LGBTQ+ people, but it took over a decade of campaigning to legalise same-sex marriage. While many in this predominantly Buddhist society, especially older citizens, remain conservative, the country is seemingly becoming more tolerant.

open image in gallery Kevin Pethai Thanomket (L) and Maple pose for pictures after registering their same-sex marriage in Bangkok on 23 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Siritata Ninlapruek, an LGBT+ activist, said: “I am extremely happy, but my fight for the community continues.” Marriage equality law is expected to be followed by legislation recognising gender identity. “Whether male, female or non-binary, people should have the right to identify as they wish.”

To mark the new law, Thailand’s prime minister hosted a photo shoot last week with dozens of couples preparing to marry. “23 Jan 2025 will be the day that we all record history together, that the rainbow flag has been planted gracefully in Thailand,” she posted on her Instagram account. “Everyone’s love is legally recognised with honour and dignity.”

open image in gallery Wasana Liamyongyai (L) and Niramol Pongkan (R), a same-sex couple, pose during their marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on 23 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin also congratulated the newlyweds on Thursday and said on X that “equal marriage has truly become possible with the power of all”.

“From now on, there will no longer be a ‘man’ and a ‘woman’, but ‘individual’ and ‘individual’ who are equal ‘spouses’,” he said in a post on X. “I congratulate you wholeheartedly on your love.”

“I am so excited,” Warin Kheanpikul told BBC on Thursday. She and her partner Aki Uryu have “dreamed for so long” of this day. “It is like I have started my new life,” Aki says.

open image in gallery Same-sex couples gather onstage at a marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on 23 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Aki, who is Japanese, relocated to Bangkok to be with Warin. Describing life in Japan, where same-sex marriages are not recognised, Aki said it can be challenging for the LGBTQ+ community.

“In Thailand, I can hold hands with my partner, walk together. No one says anything. It’s just different. It feels right.”

Thailand’s Matichon newspaper reported that a couple from Phetchabun travelled 400km through thick smog to register their marriage at the Bang Rak district office in Bangkok.

open image in gallery Thai actors Apiwat “Porsch” Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo “Arm” Panatkool pose for pictures after registering their same-sex marriage at the Phra Nakhon district office in Bangkok on 23 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sumalee Sutsainet, 64, and Thanaporn Sutsainet, 59, were the first to arrive, three hours after starting their journey. After receiving their marriage certificate, they announced plans to begin organising a wedding.

Last year, when Thailand took the “historic” step, Amnesty International’s Thailand researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong, said: “This landmark moment is a reward for the tireless work of activists, civil society organisations and lawmakers who have fought for this victory.”

open image in gallery Thailand’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, known by her nickname “Ung Ing” (L) greets same-sex couples and members of the LGBTQ+ community as she arrives to pose for photos to promote “Marriage Equality Day” at the Government House in Bangkok on 15 January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

For Nina Chetniphat Chuadkhunthod, a transgender woman who had been unable to marry her boyfriend of 22 years due to her inability to legally change her gender identity, the recognition of same-sex marriage feels long overdue. With same-sex marriage now being recognised, they can tie the knot.

“I feel like, wow, my dream is close to coming true,” the 42-year-old told CNN earlier. “I felt the proudest moment of my life that I could do this and let people know, let the industry and friends around me know that I could do it.”

Rights advocate Hua Boonyapisomparn, from the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights, said that the next step for Thailand is to allow transgender people to legally change their gender identity. The country is home to an estimated 314,000 trans individuals, according to the Asia Pacific Transgender Network.

“We should use marriage equality as an opportunity to open another door for gender recognition,” Ms Boonyapisomparn said.