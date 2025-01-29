Maha Kumbh Mela: At least seven dead in multiple stampedes at huge Hindu gathering

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least seven people were killed and dozens suffered injuries in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, where millions have gathered to bathe at the confluence of three sacred rivers.

Stampedes took place at three separate locations on Wednesday at about 4am (local time) as large numbers of Hindu pilgrims turned up to take a dip in the waters on Mauni Amavasya — the most significant day of the Maha Kumbh.

Videos showed bodies being taken away on stretchers and people sitting on the ground crying, while others stepped over a carpet of discarded belongings left by people as they tried to escape the stampede.

"I saw many people falling and getting walked on by the crowd... many children and women getting lost, crying for help," Ravin, a devotee who gave only his first name, told Reuters.

open image in gallery Security officers carry a woman out from the site of a stampede at the Sangam ( AP )

More than 400 million pilgrims were expected to travel to Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state over the course of the festival, to bathe at the confluence of Hinduism’s three holiest rivers – the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. It is the largest gathering of people anywhere on Earth.

So far officials have not revealed the number of deaths in Wednesday morning’s incident, and tolls reported from media on the crowd vary – the Guardian cited one official as saying as many as 50 had died.

A doctor in Prayagraj city told AFP that "at least 15 people have died for now". "Others are being treated," he told the news agency on condition of anonymity.

Akanksha Rana, the officer on special duty at the event, said several people were hospitalised after a barrier broke at the confluence. "We are yet to have the exact count of those injured," she added.

open image in gallery Devotees seen trying to cross a barriacade at the site of stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sarojini, a pilgrim from Karnataka state, said she was part of a group of nine people that got trapped after people in the crowd began pushing. “A lot of us fell and the crowd went uncontrolled,” the eyewitness told PTI news agency. “There was no chance for escape,” she added.

About 30 women were injured in the crowd crush and were undergoing treatment at the central hospital in the Kumbh Mela area, NDTV reported.

Hindu religious leaders have called off their "royal bath", a major crowd draw on Mauni Amavasya when naked, ash-smeared ascetics lead a procession to the river. "All of our saints and seers were ready for the snan (bath) when we were informed about this incident. That is why we have decided to call off our snan," said ascetic Ravindra Puri.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on X appealed to devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards the confluence of the rivers – the sangam. “Follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements,” he said.

He made no direct reference to the stampede, however, and told devotees not to believe “rumours”.

open image in gallery A woman crawls under a fence, after a deadly stampede before the second ‘Shahi Snan' ( REUTERS )

While the Kumbh Mela is held every three years, rotating between several holy cities, the Maha Kumbh Mela is held once every 12 years. Maha means “great”, and the event attracts the most devotees because it is considered the most auspicious and holy in the cycle.

A deadly stampede also occurred at the last Maha Kumbh Mela during the busiest day of bathing. A total of 36 Hindu pilgrims died in that incident in 2013, including 27 women and an eight-year-old girl.

Hindu devotees believe taking a dip in the confluence of the rivers during the Maha Kumbh Mela absolves them of sins and brings them salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Uttar Pradesh officials turned the sangam area into a make-shift tent city by setting up more than 150,000 tents, equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms and about 100 car parks. Hundreds of thousands of new electricity connections have also been laid as the festival is expected to drain more power than what is consumed in a month by 100,000 urban apartments in the region.