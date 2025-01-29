Kumbh Mela stampede latest: Many feared dead in crowd crush at world’s largest religious festival
Indian authorities are yet to issue an official statement but death toll is feared to be as high as 50
Dozens are feared to have died in multiple stampedes at India’s Kumbh Mela festival, as millions of Hindu devotees gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers.
The crowd crush began at around 4am this morning at Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as crowds surged forward, trampling people who were resting or sitting along the riverbanks.
Death tolls vary from seven to as many as 50, while neither the central nor state government has yet to release any official toll.
Distraught families gathered outside temporary medical centres, searching for missing relatives, while emergency teams attended to the injured and police struggled to regain control over the crowds.
Wednesday marked a particularly significant bathing day, with officials anticipating a record turnout of 100 million devotees at the pilgrimage site. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, began on 13 January, with over 400 million people expected to visit before the festival concludes.
Authorities are now facing scrutiny over crowd control measures as rescue operations continue.
Politicians and pop stars attend Kumbh Mela
Attendees at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj range from India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah to Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and celebrities like Coldplay’s Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson, who local media reported reached Prayagraj on Tuesday.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was also expected to visit the festival next month.
Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, also attended the Kumbh earlier this month.
What is the relevance of Kumbh Mela?
Hindus believe that taking a dip at the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical, invisible Saraswati - absolves them of their sins and confers salvation from the cycle of birth and death.
The world’s largest congregation of humanity, the Hindu festival has already seen gigantic daily crowds, with nearly 148 million people attending since it began two weeks ago.
Authorities had expected a record 100 million people to throng the temporary township in Prayagraj on Wednesday for the holy dip, considered the most auspicious day due to a rare alignment of celestial bodies after 144 years.
Chief minister asks devotees to follow instructions from officials
Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to take a dip at the nearest river bank rather than trying to reach the confluence of three rivers where the festival is being held.
“All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements,” he said.
Adityanath did not directly refer to the deadly stampede, however, and told people not to believe “rumours”.
“People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats (river banks) of Sangam (the confluence of the rivers),” he said on X.
Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to Adityanath earlier and called for “immediate support measures” in the wake of the stampede, reported news agency ANI.
What we know so far
- At least seven people were killed and around 10 injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India this morning, though reports of tolls vary
- Incident came as tens of millions gathered to take a holy dip on the most auspicious day of the six-week Hindu festival
- Officials said an initial stampede occurred at around 1am local time that was “not serious”. Its cause was unclear
- Witnesses said devotees trying to escape it were caught in another stampede at an exit. They then returned towards the pontoon bridges looking for another way out only to find it had been closed by authorities, resulting in a much more serious crowd crush
Bodies being taken away on stretchers as relatives mourn the dead
Video and photographs after the stampede showed bodies being taken away on stretchers and people sitting on the ground crying, while others stepped over a carpet of discarded belongings left by people as they tried to escape the stampede.
A Reuters witness saw several dead bodies as he followed dozens of ambulances rushing towards the river bank where the incident occurred.
“More than seven people have been killed in the stampede and around 10 others injured,” said an official who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Earlier, drone footage showed millions of devotees, shoulder to shoulder, arriving in the pre-dawn dark at the temporary township in Prayagraj for the holy dip in a river to mark the most auspicious day of the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Dozens feared dead as stampedes break out at India’s Kumbh Mela festival
Dozens of people were reported dead early this morning as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to take a holy bath in the river at the massive Maha Kumbh festival in northern India, local media reported.
The Indian government is yet to release the official toll, however, local officials counting casualties into hospital tents said at least 38 were feared dead, while doctors have given the toll ranging from seven to 50.
Distressed families lined up outside a makeshift hospital inquiring about their missing relatives, rescuers were helping the injured and police tried to manage the crowds.
People’s belongings like clothes, blankets and backpacks were strewn around the scene of the stampede. It was not immediately clear what triggered the panic or how many people had been hurt.
