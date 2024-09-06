Super Typhoon Yagi live: Schools and airports shut for second day in China as Vietnam next in storm’s path
Transport links, schools and businesses have been shut across Hong Kong, Southern China and Macau
Super Typhoon Yagi, one of the strongest storms in Asia this year, lashed southern China today with heavy rain and powerful winds as it inched closer to landfall.
Schools were closed for a second day and flights were cancelled across Hainan, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.
The storm’s winds reached 245kmph, making Yagi the second-most powerful tropical cyclone of 2024.
Yagi is expected to make landfall along China’s coast, between Wenchang on Hainan Island and Leizhou in Guangdong province this afternoon and then move towards Vietnam and Laos.
Transport links and businesses have been shut across the region as a precaution, including the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge, the world’s longest sea crossing.
The storm also closed the Hong Kong stock exchange as a No 8 signal – the third in a five-tier system – remains in place.
Four airports in northern Vietnam, including Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, have been shut.
Yagi doubled in strength after striking northern Philippines where it killed 14 people.
Scientists warn that typhoons are becoming stronger due to warmer oceans, fueled by climate crisis.
Trading on the stock market, bank services and schools were halted in Hong Kong after the city’s weather authority raised a No. 8 typhoon signal for Typhoon Yagi, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system.
The warning will stay in place until noon before potentially getting downgraded as the storm moves away from Hong Kong.
Super Typhoon Yagi is inching closer to China’s southern coast as it is set to make landfall today.
Packing winds of 152mph, the storm is one of the strongest in Asia this year and equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.
The storm is moving at a speed of 20km and is about to make landfall somewhere between Hainan’s Wenchang city and Xuwen county in neighbouring Guangdong province this afternoon.
Yagi has maintained its intensity as a super typhoon and is likely to weaken slightly as it interacts with land, but it will still hit the region with significant force.
After China, Yagi will move towards Laos and Vietnam.
Here’s the storm’s path:
Powerful gales and heavy rain from Super Typhoon Yagi drenched southern China on Friday, with schools shut for the second day and flights cancelled.
China's government sent task forces to Guangdong and Hainan to guide flood and typhoon prevention, official news agency Xinhua said as authorities issued high risk warnings for geological disasters in northern Shanxi, southern Guangdong and most areas of Hainan island.
In Hainan's capital Haikou, streets were deserted as people stayed indoors, photographs on social media showed.
A map from Accuweather shows the worst of the storm sitting east, west and south of the island of Hainan, and just off Vietnam.
Residents of Haikou city ‘in great danger'
Residents of the city of Haikou on the island of Hainan are in the direct line of super-typhoon Yagi, it’s claimed.
“This is a very dangerous situation for the city of Haikou, #Hainan, a city that has 2 million people who are in great danger as it looks like Typhoon #Yagi is making a direct aim on it,” said @StormHQwx, a social media account that gives storm forecasts and analysis.
Six people killed by Japan storm last week
It’s only a week since Typhoon Shanshan lashed Japan, killing six people and injuring at least 130.
It also caused flight cancellations, train suspensions and factory shutdowns:
Three people injured in high winds and rain
Two men and a woman in Hong Kong were injured during the storm and needed hospital treatment, the South China Morning Post reports.
And 32 reports of fallen trees have been received, it said.
A second amber warning of heavy rain was issued.
Airport footage shows gale-force winds
Footage from Hong Kong International Airport illustrates how strong the winds already are in the region.
Typhoons fuelled by climate crisis
Yagi strengthened into a super-typhoon on Wednesday night as it barreled towards China.
Typhoons are becoming stronger, fuelled by warmer oceans, amid climate change, scientists say. Read more here about typhoons around the world since 2017.
