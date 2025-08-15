Tristan Rogers death: Longtime ‘General Hospital’ star dies at 79 after cancer battle
Rogers had been battling lung cancer, although his manager said he was never a smoker
Longtime “General Hospital” star Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer.
Rogers died Friday morning, his manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.
Soodak noted Rogers had never been a smoker.
The actor was known for the role of Robert Scorpio on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital.”
Soodak said that role, which Rogers played on and off over 45 years, “meant everything to him.”
"He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge,” his manager said. “He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”
Rogers is survived by his wife, two children and a grandchild.
The TV star announced his cancer diagnosis last month.
“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” Rogers’ publicist Anthony Turk said in a statement obtained by Soap Opera Digest.
“They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever,” the statement read.
Tributes from heartbroken fans poured in when news broke of Rogers’ death.
“RIP Tristan Rogers. I’m glad we got to see him last being a dad to [General Hospital character] Sasha, it was like a goodbye in a way to us subtlety. Bless him,” one fan wrote on X.
A fan page dedicated to soap opera actor Matthew Ashford also shared their condolences: “We are saddened to hear of #TristanRogers passing today. A soap legend, costar and friend - gone but never forgotten #RIP.”
“Another sad day for our GH fam: Tristian Rogers has passed away this morning at the age of 79. We lost one of the greats. Thank you for all you have given us Tristian. May he rest in peace,” another fan wrote.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments