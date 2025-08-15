Tristan Rogers death: Longtime ‘General Hospital’ star dies at 79 after cancer battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Longtime “General Hospital” star Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer.

Rogers died Friday morning, his manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Soodak noted Rogers had never been a smoker.

The actor was known for the role of Robert Scorpio on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital.”

Soodak said that role, which Rogers played on and off over 45 years, “meant everything to him.”

Longtime 'General Hospital' star Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer ( Earl Gibson III/Getty Images )

"He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge,” his manager said. “He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”

Rogers is survived by his wife, two children and a grandchild.

The TV star announced his cancer diagnosis last month.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” Rogers’ publicist Anthony Turk said in a statement obtained by Soap Opera Digest.

“They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever,” the statement read.

Tributes from heartbroken fans poured in when news broke of Rogers’ death.

“RIP Tristan Rogers. I’m glad we got to see him last being a dad to [General Hospital character] Sasha, it was like a goodbye in a way to us subtlety. Bless him,” one fan wrote on X.

A fan page dedicated to soap opera actor Matthew Ashford also shared their condolences: “We are saddened to hear of #TristanRogers passing today. A soap legend, costar and friend - gone but never forgotten #RIP.”

“Another sad day for our GH fam: Tristian Rogers has passed away this morning at the age of 79. We lost one of the greats. Thank you for all you have given us Tristian. May he rest in peace,” another fan wrote.

This is a developing story...