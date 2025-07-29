The Dark Knight Rises star Alon Aboutboul dies aged 60
Aboutboul also made an appearance in ‘Rambo III’
Prominent Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul, who appeared in The Dark Knight Rises and Rambo III, has died at the age of 60.
Aboutboul reportedly died Tuesday on Habonim Beach near Zichron Ya’acov, Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post. The outlet reports that the actor received CPR from lifeguards after collapsing on the beach. He was unable to be revived.
Miki Zohar, Israel’s minister for culture and sport, reacted to Aboutboul’s sudden death, writing on X: “I was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of the actor Alon Abutbul, may his memory be blessed.
“Last night, I watched an interview with him where he spoke about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for his craft that radiated from him was evident even after so many years in the industry,” he added.
“Alon was a recipient of the Ophir Award and the Television Academy Award, and over the years, he portrayed a wide range of characters, bringing depth and emotion to them, leaving a profound mark on Israeli culture.”
Aboutboul was born May 28, 1965, in Kiryat Ata, Israel. After graduating from Thelma Yellin High School of Arts in 1983, he made his film debut in the romance drama Hapnimiyah.
He quickly went on land his breakout role in the popular 1968 Israeli war drama Two Fingers from Sidon, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
In 1986, he appeared in his first American production, Every Time We Say Goodbye, starring Tom Hanks. He followed that with a role in Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo III (1988).
Aboutboul was later cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott’s 2008 action-thriller Body of Lies.
He also had roles in numerous American procedurals, including NCIS, The Mentalist, Fringe, Burn Notice, and Madam Secretary.
He additionally featured as Russian nuclear physicist Dr. Leonid Pavel in Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises (2012).
Aboutboul is survived by his wife, Shir Bilia, and their four children, per The Jerusalem Post.
