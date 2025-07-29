Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prominent Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul, who appeared in The Dark Knight Rises and Rambo III, has died at the age of 60.

Aboutboul reportedly died Tuesday on Habonim Beach near Zichron Ya’acov, Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post. The outlet reports that the actor received CPR from lifeguards after collapsing on the beach. He was unable to be revived.

Miki Zohar, Israel’s minister for culture and sport, reacted to Aboutboul’s sudden death, writing on X: “I was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of the actor Alon Abutbul, may his memory be blessed.

“Last night, I watched an interview with him where he spoke about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for his craft that radiated from him was evident even after so many years in the industry,” he added.

“Alon was a recipient of the Ophir Award and the Television Academy Award, and over the years, he portrayed a wide range of characters, bringing depth and emotion to them, leaving a profound mark on Israeli culture.”

Alon Aboutboul is survived by his wife and their four children ( Getty Images )

Aboutboul was born May 28, 1965, in Kiryat Ata, Israel. After graduating from Thelma Yellin High School of Arts in 1983, he made his film debut in the romance drama Hapnimiyah.

He quickly went on land his breakout role in the popular 1968 Israeli war drama Two Fingers from Sidon, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 1986, he appeared in his first American production, Every Time We Say Goodbye, starring Tom Hanks. He followed that with a role in Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo III (1988).

Aboutboul was later cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott’s 2008 action-thriller Body of Lies.

He also had roles in numerous American procedurals, including NCIS, The Mentalist, Fringe, Burn Notice, and Madam Secretary.

He additionally featured as Russian nuclear physicist Dr. Leonid Pavel in Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Aboutboul is survived by his wife, Shir Bilia, and their four children, per The Jerusalem Post.

More to come...