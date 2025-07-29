Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Linda Hogan has made her first public comments following the sudden death of her ex-husband, WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Linda, 65, who was married to Hulk from 1983 to 2009, called his death a “big surprise” in an Instagram comment left on an earlier post shared days before he died July 24 at age 71.

“I had no idea he would pass away this soon. We all really thought he would make a come back! Big surprise. We are all devastated. It’s hitting me so hard. I loved Hulkster more than he loved me,” she wrote.

“It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous. I sort of [understood] but it was crushing. It hurt. I [never] got over him or started a real relationship w anyone .. I missed HIM!” she added.

“I’ve been weeping all day. The finality. It’s just shocking,” Linda continued. “We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22. I still love him.”

Linda and Hulk Hogan were married from 1983 to 2009 ( Getty )

The exes shared two children, 37-year-old Brooke and 34-year-old Nick. While Brooke became estranged from both of her parents in recent years, Nick remained close with Hulk.

“Even tho I never spoke or saw him, Nick did .. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life,” Linda said. “I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family. It’s so hard to know he’s just gone I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now. It’s very sad. I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me.”

Linda filed for divorce from Hulk in 2007, amid accusations that he cheated on her with one of Brooke’s friends. Hulk denied the allegations, calling her claims a “pathetic plea for attention.”

More to come...