Linda Hogan breaks silence in emotional post after Hulk Hogan’s death: ‘I still love him’
Former couple were married from 1983 to 2009
Linda Hogan has made her first public comments following the sudden death of her ex-husband, WWE legend Hulk Hogan.
Linda, 65, who was married to Hulk from 1983 to 2009, called his death a “big surprise” in an Instagram comment left on an earlier post shared days before he died July 24 at age 71.
“I had no idea he would pass away this soon. We all really thought he would make a come back! Big surprise. We are all devastated. It’s hitting me so hard. I loved Hulkster more than he loved me,” she wrote.
“It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous. I sort of [understood] but it was crushing. It hurt. I [never] got over him or started a real relationship w anyone .. I missed HIM!” she added.
“I’ve been weeping all day. The finality. It’s just shocking,” Linda continued. “We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22. I still love him.”
The exes shared two children, 37-year-old Brooke and 34-year-old Nick. While Brooke became estranged from both of her parents in recent years, Nick remained close with Hulk.
“Even tho I never spoke or saw him, Nick did .. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life,” Linda said. “I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family. It’s so hard to know he’s just gone I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now. It’s very sad. I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me.”
Linda filed for divorce from Hulk in 2007, amid accusations that he cheated on her with one of Brooke’s friends. Hulk denied the allegations, calling her claims a “pathetic plea for attention.”
More to come...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments