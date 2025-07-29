Hulk Hogan’s son joins WWE wrestlers in emotional tribute to his father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WWE held a second 10-bell salute to Hulk Hogan on Monday with the iconic wrestler’s only son, Nick, a part of the poignant tribute to his father.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, died last Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. He is survived by Nick, 35, and estranged daughter Brooke, 37, whom he shared with his first ex-wife, Linda.

An emotional Nick was joined by his wife, Tana Lea, and a number of WWE superstars at the beginning of WWE’s flagship show Raw to commemorate Hogan. The episode was broadcast from Detroit and streamed on Netflix.

Nick could be seen wiping tears away from his face during the heartfelt moment. Other notable faces present during the tribute included top WWE stars such as CM Punk, Gunther, Jey Uso, Iyo Sky and Dominik Mysterio.

Eric Bischoff, who worked for WWE between 2002 and 2007 and was a close friend and business associate of Hogan’s, also appeared during the salute to the 71-year-old.

Addressing the crowd, WWE’s chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, said: “He [Hogan] captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe. ‘We would not be standing here right now – all of us together – if it was not for him.’”

This was the second time that WWE had honoured Hogan’s legacy on TV since his death on 24 July. Friday’s episode of SmackDown also featured a 10-bell salute to the former world champion, as well as a video package that Levesque narrated.

Nick Hogan previously wrote a heartfelt tribute to his father on Saturday (26 July). “This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult,” he wrote on his Instagram, alongside a carousel of images of him and his father throughout the years. The first image featured the pair in matching red and yellow shirts when Nick was a young boy.

“Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting,” he added.

Remembering Hogan as the “most incredible person I’ve ever known” and his “forever hero,” he called him the “most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for.”

“I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world,” Nick wrote. “He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.”

Nick Hogan remembered his dad Hulk as his 'best friend' and 'the most incredible person' ( Getty Images )

Hogan skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s, bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. He went on to become an eight-time WrestleMania headliner and six-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion, in addition to an actor and reality television personality.

He was also embroiled in controversy throughout his career. A sex tape scandal and racist remarks clouded his reputation and left him asking fans for forgiveness.

The former wrestler also became a fixture during President Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, appearing at the Republican National Convention to appeal to voters.