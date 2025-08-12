Danielle Spencer death: Child actor star of What’s Happening!! dies at age 60
The actor was most known for her role in the 1970s sitcom on ABC
Danielle Spencer, who was most known for playing Dee Thomas, on the sitcom What’s Happening!! has died at 60 years old.
According to one of her co-stars, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, Spencer died on Monday in a hospital in Richmond, Virginia. “She suffered for a very long time but did it with a great deal of courage,” Haywood Nelson told the publication.
Spencer was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2014. Four years later, she underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a bleeding hematoma that was left undiscovered from a car accident back in 1976.
Due to the actor not having insurance at the time, her loved ones launched a GoFundMe page to pay for her medical expenses. The page raised over $10,000 at the time.
More to follow
