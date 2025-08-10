Chad Michael Murray was ‘on his deathbed’ in terrifying medical episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chad Michael Murray has opened up about experiencing a life-threatening health crisis when he was 15 years old.

The Freakier Friday star, 43, appeared in a special episode of Jamie Laing’s podcast Great Company on Friday 8 August, where he spoke about how his intestines became twisted, causing internal bleeding.

“I was hospitalised for two-and-a-half months, it was a lot,” he said.

The former One Tree Hill actor was apparently “in and out of consciousness” while in hospital.

“We had surgery. I had internal bleeding. I lost 50 per cent of my blood,” he revealed. “I was on my deathbed.”

His condition was so severe that his family called a priest to give him his last rites.

open image in gallery Chad Michael Murray recalled the life-threatening medical episode that put him in hospital for almost three months ( Getty Images for Netflix )

“I just remember seeing my father, the weakest I’d ever seen him, and a priest at the end of my bed,” Murray recalled.

“They’re talking about last rites and all that stuff, and [the nurse] gave me a blood transfusion to save my life.”

Murray then underwent a second surgery to “clean up” his internal organs, then remained in hospital while he recovered.

It was apparently that stay in hospital that, strangely, helped him in his acting career, as one of his nurses encouraged him to take up modelling.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to model. I want to be an actor. Like, I love film and television. I want to give this gift to other people.’ And she’s like, ‘Well you can segue from modelling into acting.’”

The nurse, who was a model herself, apparently then put Murray in touch with an agency who were able to book him some work.

Getting out of hospital was the “scariest thing ever”, he said, due to how much weight he had lost.

“I was a skeleton when I got out,” he said. “I remember looking in the mirror the first time going, ‘Who is that?’ I cried. I couldn’t believe that I was looking back at that guy.”

open image in gallery Murray with Lindsay Lohan in a scene from Freakier Friday ( AP )

Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, has received mixed reviews from critics.

In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey remarked: “[Curtis and Lohan] are left to merely milk nostalgia out of the film’s original fanbase, while anyone who’s 18 and below gets two Chappell Roan songs and some references to ‘safe spaces’ and ‘gluten-free options’.”

Curtis responded to another negative review this week, calling the withering feedback “a tad harsh”.