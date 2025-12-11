Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Roman Kemp has said he was worried that overspending on Celebrity Race Across The World would exacerbate perceptions of him and his sister Harleymoon as being ‘nepo kids’.

The pair, children of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, are among the contestants in the third series of the BBC reality spin-off show.

This series, four celebrities and their loved ones have been challenged to complete a 3,670-mile race across Central America.

The line-up also features Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mother Jackie, presenter Anita Rani with her father Bal, and DJ Tyler West alongside his girlfriend, EastEnders actress Molly Rainford.

open image in gallery Roman Kemp competed on the show with his sister, Harleymoon ( BBC/Studio Lambert )

Speaking ahead of the final – which airs on Thursday – about what he would do differently next time, Roman said: “Maybe spend a bit more money and have some proper dinners.

“Genuinely, my whole concern was that we were going to run out of money. And, you know, Harley and I are considered classic Nepo kids, and I didn’t want to run out and people think that we didn’t know the value of money – look at them, they’ve run out already.”

He also said that throughout the experience his sister taught him to enjoy what cannot be controlled – something he says he struggles to do.

He said: “The moments in life where you’ve just got to accept your circumstance.

“I think that’s a really tough thing for me to do for who I am as a person. Because I like to prepare, and I like to know what’s ahead of me and I really struggle sometimes to actually stop and realise that I can have enjoyment in those moments that I can’t control.”

Meanwhile, Harley said her brother taught her to be honest with how she feels.

open image in gallery The Celebrity Race Across The World final will be shown on BBC on Thursday evening ( Studio Lambert/BBC Pictures )

She said: “I think Roman has taught me the art of being honest about your emotions.

“I think I’ve always just been upbeat. And I think Roman being able to communicate how he feels all the time, strangely made me feel like, ‘Oh, that’s not a weakness’.

“That’s a really powerful tool that you have, to be able to express how you feel. And I feel really inspired by that.”

After 33 days, the pair face their fellow contestants for the final leg of the race in Thursday’s finale in a bid to be the first to make it through the finish line on the remote Peninsula de La Guajira in Colombia – the gateway to South America.

Reflecting on the experience and what she has learned about herself, presenter Anita Rani added: “I’m somebody who likes to be in control quite a lot. And I think having to learn that, sometimes life is out of your control, is something I’ve had to process during this journey.

“My biggest challenge is my own personality, but also that’s my biggest asset as well. So a blessing and a curse.

“I’d do the whole thing again, definitely with my dad.

“Just getting to know each other, having quality time together. Even with all the pressure, in a way, that’s what makes it – just having time. Time is everything, isn’t it?”

Her father Bal said: “I think that if you want to think what has been the best out of the journey so far, its been quality time.”

Celebrity Race Across the World returns on Thursday at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iplayer.