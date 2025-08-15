Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson has celebrated her marriage to DJ Hector Barbour, known as Denis Sulta, in a three-day Celtic-themed celebration in Ireland. The couple exchanged vows just outside Kenmare in Co Kerry, honouring their shared heritage.

The 31-year-old actor, famed for her role as schoolgirl Erin Quinn in the hit comedy, wore a cream dress with puff sleeves for the ceremony, as reported by British Vogue. Her Derry Girls co-star, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays Michelle Mallon, attended as a bridesmaid in a long green Rat & Boa dress.

Jackson was walked down the aisle by her father to a cover of The Cranberries’ ‘Dreams’, the theme song from the beloved TV series.

Reflecting on the festivities, Jackson told Vogue: "Everybody said that the whole weekend was like something from a movie, and it really was. I want to do it again."

Her custom Annie’s Ibiza dress underwent a transformation for the evening reception, with the skirt shortened and the corset reversed to reveal a tartan side. The design also incorporated subtle nods to the wedding dresses of both the bride’s mother and mother-in-law.

open image in gallery Derry Girls ( Channel 4 )

The couple, who initially considered marrying abroad for an outdoor celebration, ultimately chose Ireland to pay tribute to their Celtic roots. Barbour, who is Scottish, embraced his heritage by wearing a kilt and feathered hat for the ceremony, as did his groomsmen.

The DJ proposed to Jackson with a custom ring during a trip to a beach in Donegal, with the pair famously wearing Dryrobes and Crocs at the time. Jackson shared that Barbour had meticulously written down his proposal, allowing her to re-read the moment.

Sharing glimpses of their special days on Instagram, Jackson posted photos and videos with captions such as "to infinity and beyond" and "to all our loved ones, you are everything". Clips showed the bride embracing her husband on the dancefloor, joking about being a "shy bride", and playfully asking "When’s the kissing?". Other moments captured her sipping a pint of Guinness and dancing with O’Donnell.

Jackson rose to prominence in the Bafta award-winning Channel 4 series Derry Girls, created and written by Lisa McGee, which follows a group of teenagers navigating life in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, prior to the Good Friday Agreement.