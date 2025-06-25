Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roman Kemp has responded to a scathing remark aimed at him by Apprentice business tycoon Lord Sugar.

While billionaire Sugar is kept busy with his many ventures, as well as filming on the BBC reality series, he also finds time to watch a fair bit of TV.

He regularly offers his views about the shows he’s watching on social media, and the latest to receive his critique was Tuesday’s (24 June) episode of The One Show.

In particular, Sugar, 78, was focusing on host Kemp, the former Capital DJ who is the son of ex- EastEnders and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

He wrote on X/Twitter: “What a weird haircut Roman Kemp has. I know I am a bit old and out of touch with some things, but what is it.”

Kemp, 32, took the criticism of his appearance in his stride, replying: “I’ve no idea on the true name Lord Sugar, please feel free to suggest one.”

In a follow up post, he hinted it was an honour to get criticised by Sugar, writing: “Everyone… we’ve peaked.”

open image in gallery Roman Kemp took Lord Sugar’s criticism in his stride ( X/Twitter )

Kemp co-hosted Tuesday night’s episode of the evening show alongside Alex Jones. Their guests included footballer-turned-pundit Ian Wright and Girls star Lena Dunham, who has written a new series titled Too Much.

Dunham was joined on the sofa with the Netflix show’s lead stars: Megan Stalter, best known for her supporting role in Hacks, and White Lotus actor Will Sharpe.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kemp held back laughter when Jones, after a segment about tennis sporting event Wimbledon, asked him if “puts sugar on his strawberries”.

Hinting at an innuendo, Kemp, fighting back laughter, replied: “Umm – you know I put sugar on everything. It’s just the way it is.”

Laughter could be heard off screen as a discombobulated Jones realised it was her turn on the autocue, despite asking Kemp to “carry on” presenting.

open image in gallery Roman Kemp’s hair was criticised by ‘One Show’ viewer Lord Sugar ( BBC )

Kemp, whose godfather was Wham! singer George Michael, has presented on The One Show since 2022, which led to him quitting Capital in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sugar recently signed a deal that will keep The Apprentice, now on its 20th series, on the air for another three years.

The tycoon, who said he is “proud” of the show’s legacy, annually invests £250,000 into the business of one of its candidates – and the latest winner was pizza restaurant owner Anisa Khan.