Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Race Across the World is back, and this time it's the celebrities who are taking on one of the most challenging adventures on TV, as they compete to be the first to reach the finish line in Colombia.

The first episode saw the teams set off from the Mexican island of Isla Mujeres as they embarked on a 5,900km race across Central America over five weeks.

Taking part in this year's race is broadcaster and writer Anita Rani, competing with her dad, Bal, while Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn has brought along his mum, Jackie.

The only couple to compete this year is DJ Tyler West and actor and singer Molly Rainford, while sibling duo broadcaster Roman Kemp and his singer-songwriter sister Harleymoon complete this series’ line-up.

The pairs will have to travel through towns, cities and rural areas with a limited budget and resources carried in backpacks, making decisions as to what transport they will use, which route to take, where they will sleep, and how much to spend.

They will be passing through five checkpoints. Here is a summary of the locations the teams are navigating during the epic continental journey.

The start

Isla Mujeres, Mexico

open image in gallery The teams at Isla Mujeres before setting off ( Studio Lambert/BBC Pictures )

The race begins on the sacred Mayan island of Isla Mujeres, where the coast of Mexico meets the Caribbean Sea. Translating to “Island of Women”, this sliver of limestone is a Mayan pilgrimage site for their goddess of the moon and fertility, Ixchel. The small island is only 7km long and barely 800m at its widest point, yet the little slice is packed with beach bars, chic boutique hotels and ample opportunity for snorkelling and diving in the crystal clear waters brimming with marine life. Elsewhere, visitors to the island will be able to explore Mayan culture by visiting ancient ruins and exploring sunken cenote waters. Once believed to be a hideaway for pirates, the island also has plenty of local legends to discover. At this easternmost point of Mexico, Isla Mujeres is only a short boat ride away from one of Mexico’s most expensive tourist hotspots, Cancun, yet the island offers a slower-paced life away from the crowds.

Checkpoint one

Flores, Peten, Guatemala

open image in gallery Mayan temple in the Tikal archaeological site at the Maya Biosphere in Peten ( AFP/Getty )

On the first leg, teams took varying routes to the first checkpoint, travelling through the resort-lined tourist destination Cancun; the Yucatan’s cultural capital of Merida; one of Mexico's most prolific chilli-producing regions in Campeche; and crossing the border to Belize to check out some Mayan Lamanai ruins. The pairs travelled over 1,100km south to Guatemala, trying to reach a small island in Lake Peten Itza named Flores. This colourful city rising from the waters is a maze of cobble-stoned streets and painted houses built upon the last stronghold in the Maya Kingdom. Travellers often come and stay in Flores while exploring nearby Mayan ruins hidden among Central America’s largest tropical forest. One of the most significant Mayan archaeological sites near here is the Tikal Ruins, a ceremonial complex of temples, palaces and public squares of limestone.

The end

Península de La Guajira, Colombia

To become Race Across the World champions, teams will have to reach the northernmost point of the South American continent, the Peninsula de La Guajira, Colombia. After traversing 5,900km through Central America, the teams will reach this large, expansive region of arid desert. Inhabited by the indigenous Wayúu people, the peninsula is a remote coastal destination often overlooked in favour of more popular places along the Colombian Caribbean coast. Several towns and villages line the water's edge – such as Riohacha and Cabo de la Vela – attracting tourists, some of whom may be on their way to reach the headland of Punta Gallinas, the extreme northermost point where the dunes meet the sea. Further inland, you will find the Macuira National Natural Park, made up of tropical dry forests and high-altitude cloud forests sitting side by side with vast swathes of sand.

Celebrity Race Across The World airs on iPlayer and BBC One on Thursdays at 8pm.

Read more: Race Across the World locations – where was the 2025 series filmed?