Tristan Rogers death: Longtime ‘General Hospital’ star dies at 79 after cancer battle

Longtime “General Hospital” star Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer.

Rogers died Friday morning, his manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Soodak noted Rogers had never been a smoker.

The Australian native was known for the role of Robert Scorpio on the soap opera “General Hospital.”

Soodak said that role, which Rogers played on and off over 45 years, “meant everything to him.”

open image in gallery Longtime 'General Hospital' star Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer ( Earl Gibson III/Getty Images )

"He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge,” his manager said. “He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”

Rogers is survived by his wife, Teresa Parkerson, and their children, Sarah and Cale. He had been married to Parkerson since 1995, according to his IMDb biography.

The TV star announced his cancer diagnosis last month.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” Rogers’ representatives said in a statement shared by multiple outlets.

“They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever,” the statement read.

“General Hospital” Executive Producer Frank Valentini shared condolences on behalf of the TV show.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing,” he said in a statement shared by multiple outlets. “Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio).”

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace,” Valentini said.

Tributes from heartbroken fans poured in when news broke of Rogers’ death.

“RIP Tristan Rogers. I’m glad we got to see him last being a dad to [General Hospital character] Sasha, it was like a goodbye in a way to us subtlety. Bless him,” one fan wrote on X.

A fan page dedicated to soap opera actor Matthew Ashford also shared condolences: “We are saddened to hear of #TristanRogers passing today. A soap legend, costar and friend - gone but never forgotten #RIP.”

“Another sad day for our GH fam: Tristian Rogers has passed away this morning at the age of 79. We lost one of the greats. Thank you for all you have given us Tristian. May he rest in peace,” another fan wrote.

open image in gallery Actors Tristan Rogers and Kate Linder walk the red carpet at the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NATAS )

Rogers also appeared in over 100 episodes of TV series “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bay,” according to IMDb. He also did a stint on the TV show “Studio City.”

His “General Hospital” co-star, Finola Hughes, whose character Anna Devane shared a whirlwind romance with Scorpio, talked about her first time working with Rogers in a Soap Opera Digest interview in April.

“Legendarily, as he walked away from set, he turned to me, put his arm around me and said, ‘We’re gonna have fun, kid!’ It was like straight out of a Western!” she said.

“The Young and the Restless” actress Jess Walton, whose character Jill Foster Abbott was coupled with Rogers’ character Colin Atkinson, praised the actor’s humor to Soap Opera Digest in a 2019 interview.

“That man makes me laugh so much,” Walton said. “Rehearsing with him can sometimes be a challenge. I have to keep telling him, ‘Please don’t say it like that because I’m going to laugh when I’m not supposed to in the story.’ But when we run lines, I usually end up laughing the whole time. He’s so great.”