Traitors viewers predict brutal way Freddie can usurp Charlotte ahead of finale

Fans of The Traitors have spotted a potential way that one of the remaining Traitors in the game can usurp the other following a dramatic finale to Wednesday’s episode.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Traitors episode 10, season 3

In one of the most tense and twist-filled episodes of the season, Minah was banished from the castle having been thrown under the bus by Charlotte, who she had recruited as a Traitor just days before.

This meant that Charlotte, a 32-year-old business director from Hampshire, got the chance to recruit another Traitor just two days before Friday’s final.

Charlotte then decided to persuade 20-year-old Freddie to become a Traitor or she would “murder” him immediately. She also confessed that this was a strategic move as many of the other contestants believed that there is a male Traitor in the ranks.

This all came after Leanne, who had previously won a shield but kept it quiet and then later revealed it to Jake, Frankie and Charlotte in a strategic move, as she believed that either Freddie or Alexander was a Traitor.

Charlotte told viewers: “So I’ve basically already gone against Freddie but no risk no reward.”

She also told the camera: “I’ve decided to withhold from Freddie that I know Leanne has the shield so I’m going to use it to benefit me which is kind of evil.

“If I can get him to murder Leanne she will come marching in at breakfast and the only two people who didn’t know are Freddie and Alexander.

“This thought about Leanne is next level because if Freddie is on board it makes him look guilty and it will get me into the final and get me the glory.

“I’ve been lying since day one, I don’t have a Welsh accent and what is another lie in this web I’ve woven. I’ve gone to the dark side now.”

open image in gallery Charlotte from The Traitors ( BBC )

Despite there being some pretty strong logic and tactical planning behind Charlotte’s scheme, viewers think that there might be a fundamental flaw in it, should Leanne confess that she had revealed to three of the others that she had a shield.

“Charlotte has surely f***ed herself there? Leanne will no doubt mention tomorrow at the round table that the girls knew she had the shield, and Freddie will realise he was knifed,” wrote one viewer.

“Charlotte has made a massive mistake there if they do go for Leanne. Cause Leanne is gonna own up about the shield at Breakfast and Freddie is gonna know that Charlotte was lying instantly. Reckon he could easily spin that ‘all female narrative,’ a second fan added.

“Charlotte’s strategy for ‘murdering’ Leanne is interesting, but what happens at Breakfast when Leanne reveals exactly who she told about the shield? Then Freddie knows he’s been stitched up immediately. That’s a dangerous play,” a third observed.

A fourth viewer pointed out: “If Charlotte had recruited Leanne they could have murdered Jake and still used the ‘must be a man’ theory to banish Freddie or Alexander… then it would be 2 v 2 in the final and an almost guaranteed Traitor win.”

open image in gallery Freddie on The Traitors ( BBC )

Only two episodes remain of The Traitors, with seven contestants still standing.