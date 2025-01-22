Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A unique city in the Scottish Highlands, known for its starring role in The Traitors, has experienced a significant surge in popularity since the first season of the show.

As The Traitors season 3 continues to showcase this beautiful region, we look at the best sights to see, as a faithful or a traitor.

Trainline examined passenger bookings to Inverness in January 2022 (before the show aired) and January 2023 (during season 1), finding a 25% increase in bookings from across the UK to Inverness between January 1st and 31st.

A further comparison between January 2024 (during season 2) and January 2023 revealed a 35% jump in bookings.

From exploring ancient castles and scenic lochs to enjoying local food and rich culture, here’s a guide to what to do when visiting this incredible part of Scotland.

Ardross castle

Ardross Castle, a stunning 19th-century castle perched on the banks of the River Alness, serves as the picturesque backdrop for both the UK and US versions of The Traitors.

Located just 30 minutes north of Inverness, in the scenic Scottish Highlands, this remarkable venue isn’t open to the public. However, if you have enough cash to splash, you could rent it for a private or corporate event and walk in the footsteps of your favourite Traitors and Faithfuls.

Brace yourself though. A three-day all-inclusive wedding package could cost as much as £32,000. The castle can also be rented for private events and filming.

A map of Ardross Castle:

In the heart of Inverness, another architectural gem awaits – Inverness Castle.

open image in gallery Inverness Castle, Scotland (Alamy/PA)

This striking 19th-century Scottish castle, overlooking the River Ness, is a sight to behold.

While visitors can admire the castle from the river bridge, it is currently under renovation and is expected to reopen to the public later in the year.

Museum and Art Gallery

Explore the art, history and heritage of the Highlands free of charge by heading to Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

open image in gallery Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

“Inverness is known as the ‘gateway to the Highlands’, is very accessible on foot, as well as having great public transport links to explore out of the city,” says Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager at VisitScotland. “Visitors can enjoy cultural sites and hidden gems like Eden Court and Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.”

open image in gallery Pointillism paintings hang at top of staircase in Inverness Art Museum and Gallery in Scotland, United Kingdom

The art galleries feature both permanent and temporary exhibitions, which includes work from local artists and crafters in the local community, to those further afield.

The Loch Ness Centre

“Inverness is the launchpad for discovering Loch Ness – home to the world’s shyest celebrity,” says Kenny Fraser, duty manager at The Loch Ness Centre.

“The unique one-hour immersive experience at The Loch Ness Centre allows you to become part of the legend and unearth real stories about Loch Ness along the way.

“Take a walk through 500 million years of history to explore the myths of the loch, delve deep below the surface of its waters to uncover hidden secrets, discover real objects and artefacts throughout the immersive journey and look into scientific research inspired by sightings of the Loch Ness Monster.”

Leakey’s Bookshop

Hidden in Church Street in the Old Town, Leakey’s is the largest second-hand bookshop in Scotland and is every bookworm’s paradise.

open image in gallery Inside Leakey’s Bookshop, featuring an enormous collection of second-hand books, sprawling over two floors in Inverness, Scotland (ALamy/PA)

“Leakey’s Bookshop is a charming second-hand bookshop housed in a former church with a wood-burning stove,” says Fraser.

Victorian Market

“A lot of people miss out on visiting the old Inverness Victorian Market,” says Wayne Kask, travel expert, writer and founder of Discover West Central Florida. “It’s this charming indoor space with quirky little shops selling everything from local crafts to handmade chocolates.”

Clava Cairns

“Clava Cairns is an ancient site with standing stones that feels like stepping back in time,” describes Melissa Harms, founder of Everyday Family Travel. “We practically had the place to ourselves, and it was one of those unexpectedly magical moments.”

The Ness Islands

open image in gallery Ness Islands, Inverness (Alamy/PA)

“The Ness Islands are another favourite,” adds Harms. “Just a peaceful, scenic walk where you can let the kids run around and spot ducks and squirrels.”

Food recommendations

Highland cuisine is all about fresh, local goodness.

“Think succulent venison, salmon, langoustines, and, of course, a hearty helping of haggis,” says Fraser. “Pair it with a locally distilled Scotch whisky for the ultimate foody experience.”

If you are looking to add any particular restaurants to your holiday itinerary, Fraser recommends The Kitchen Brasserie for “creative dishes and riverside views” or Fiddler’s Highland Restaurant, “a Drumnadrochit gem with whisky for days and top-notch home cooking”.