A mansion featured in the HBO show Succession was reportedly destroyed in the wildfires that have ravaged over 40,000 acres across Los Angeles and resulted in at least 24 deaths.

The estate appears in the fourth season premiere of Succession. It is where the Roy siblings – Kendall, Shiv and Roman, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin – meet to figure out their next moves after the family patriarch, Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, announces in the season three finale that he is selling the Waystar Royco conglomerate to Lukas Mattson, a tech billionaire played by Alexander Skarsgård.

The home, reportedly bought by Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell for $83m in 2021, is seen reduced to rubble in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The 18-bedroom, six-bath house was spread over 20,000sqft and available for rent at $450,000 (£371,474) per month. It had a 20-seat movie theatre, multiple pools, chef’s kitchen, wine lounge, retinal-scan security system, spa, and a retractable ceiling for stargazing.

open image in gallery Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in Succession ( HBO )

Reportedly built by developer Ardie Tavangarian in 2020, the mansion appears completely destroyed. Even the panic rooms are damaged, according to the Daily Mail.

The wildfires have burnt more than 12,000 structures in Los Angeles. They include a 1915 Spanish Colonial Revival mansion that featured in the second season of comedy series Hacks. The home, shown to be Deborah Vance’s side mansion in Los Angeles, also appeared in the 1921 Max Linder film Seven Years Bad Luck and, more recently, the Apple TV+ drama series Palm Royale.

The fires have also destroyed homes of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, and Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.

The fires, which began last week, have been blamed on fierce Santa Ana winds that turned them into infernos across a city where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

Reports last week depicted firefighters as stretched thin and unable to access water in many communities. The state has been under drought conditions for months, and in the Palisades, reports said fire hydrants were broken as firefighters tried in vain to halt the blazes.

open image in gallery A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles ( AP )

The Pacific Palisades fire, one of the most destructive the city has seen, was at 13 percent containment as of Monday morning. The Eaton fire, at 27 percent containment, has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena.

The death toll, currently at 24, could rise as cadaver dogs conduct searches in leveled neighborhoods. Authorities have established a center where people can report the missing.

“There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public,” LA city fire chief Kristin Crowley said at a Sunday morning briefing.

“There’s no power, there’s no water, there’s broken gas lines, and we have unstable structures.”

About 150,000 people in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, with more than 700 residents taking refuge in nine shelters, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Officials said most of the orders in the Palisades area were unlikely to be lifted before the red flag warnings expired Wednesday evening.