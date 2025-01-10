Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wave of catastrophic wildfires sweeping across southern California has left Hollywood stars among those devastated as their homes were reduced to ashes.

The fires, which have claimed five lives and forced more than 70,000 people to flee their homes, continue to rage across Los Angeles County, fuelled by high winds.

The Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires erupted on Tuesday, engulfing nearly 23,000 acres, while two more – the Tyler and Woodley fires – ignited nearby on Wednesday. A state of emergency has been declared in the city.

Among the celebrities to lose their homes was Billy Crystal, who revealed that the property he had lived in for 46 years was completely destroyed, with only a tennis court left standing.

In a joint statement with his wife, Janice, the When Harry Met Sally star said: “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”

open image in gallery A firefighter, pictured, as a Palisades Fire burns a house in the hill next to the Getty Villa (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) ( AP )

Paris Hilton shared her heartbreak after witnessing news footage of her $8.4 million Malibu oceanfront home “burn to a crisp.”

She told her fans: “This is something no one should ever have to experience.” Hilton later wrote: “This home was where we built so many precious memories. While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe.”

Other high-profile victims included Anna Faris, whose $5 million, 4,000-square-foot home was destroyed. Eugene Levy, the Schitt’s Creek star and honorary mayor of the Palisades, also lost his $3.9 million property. His son, Dan Levy, wrote on social media: “Heartbroken for my family, my friends, and the people of LA affected by the catastrophic fires.”

Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes confirmed the loss of his family home, stating: “Sadly, we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire.”

open image in gallery Paris Hilton shared news footage showing her house burnt to the ground ( Instagram )

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, 87, is also believed to have lost his $6 million home. Haunting images appear to show only the property’s gate still standing. Hopkins frequently posted photos and videos of the residence on social media, which has now been reduced to rubble.

Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren revealed that her Malibu home of 30 years was destroyed. She wrote: “It looks like it was lost in the fire last night. There’s a rainbow shining on it, which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy.” Warren, who runs an animal rescue ranch in the area, confirmed that the animals were safe.

Hairspray actor and talk show host Ricki Lake lost her “dream home” in Malibu, according to her post on social media. “It’s all gone,” she wrote. “It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second.”

open image in gallery James Woods grew emotional while talking about losing his home in the wildfires ( CNN )

Miles Teller, star of Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick, lost his $7.5 million mansion, though he and his wife, Keleigh, have yet to comment.

Married actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester also saw their home destroyed, just days after attending the Golden Globes.

Actor and musician Mandy Moore’s home in Altadena, which she shared with her husband Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes, was badly damaged by the fires. On Instagram, Moore wrote: “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.

“We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were among those forced to evacuate. Pratt shared an emotional detail: “The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our son’s bed burned in the shape of a heart. A sign of how much love was in this house.” Montag tearfully recounted the chaos of packing an emergency bag, saying: “I only have two pairs of jeans, two shirts. The main thing is that we’re safe and got out.”

open image in gallery LA mayor left speechless as she refuses to respond to wildfire criticism during live interview. ( Sky News )

Actor James Woods broke down during a live interview on CNN after being evacuated from his Pacific Palisades home. “I’m sorry – it’s just one day you’re in the pool, and the next, it’s all gone,” he said through tears.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles also lost a home in Malibu. She posted a video of a sea view on Instagram along with the caption: “This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone !!”

Despite the devastation, some stars were more fortunate. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Affleck, Bill Hader, and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill were among those whose properties escaped the flames. Hamill described the disaster as the “most horrific fire since ’93” in an Instagram post, assuring fans of his safety.

The wildfires, which now span more than 27,000 acres, are among the most destructive in Los Angeles’s history, leaving communities shattered and countless lives changed forever.