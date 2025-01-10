Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Los Angeles wildfires continue to grow rapidly engulfing homes in the Pacific Palisades and other neighborhoods, including star-studded Studio City, Calabasas and Altadena.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, along with other smaller blazes, have spread in just days across nearly 36,000 acres. Flames have been fanned by a fierce windstorm known as the Santa Ana winds, which could return early next week, meteorologists warn. The Palisades Fire is 8 percent contained, while the Eaton Fire is 3 percent contained as of Friday afternoon.

At least 10 people are dead, officials said, as the fast-moving blazes force nearly 200,000 residents to evacuate their properties across California. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have been left in blackout conditions with schools in impacted areas closing their doors.

Multiple injuries have been reported from residents who did not evacuate and officials say more than 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the Eaton Fire alone.

open image in gallery Flames consume an Altadena, California, home as the Eaton and Palisades fires rage. The fires have stretched nearly 36,000 acres and hit well-known neighborhoods ( Getty Images )

A new blaze erupted in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday night, prompting further evacuation orders. Another brush fire was sparked in Granada Hills on Friday afternoon.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that more than 7,500 local, state and federal firefighting personnel and 1,200 fire trucks have been deployed in a bid to grasp a handle on the fast-moving fires.

President Joe Biden has told California officials to “spare no expense,” noting the federal government will cover “100 percent of the cost” for the next 180 days.

“I want to underscore I told the governor and local officials, spare no expense to do what they need to do and contain these fires,” Biden said.

Where are the fires currently burning?

The first and most major fire is burning in the Pacific Palisades, an affluent coastal neighborhood on the west of Los Angeles, having started in 10.30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire covers more than 20,000 acres as of Friday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Eaton Fire erupted in the Altadena area, north of Pasadena, and has engulfed more than 13,000 acres.

The Hurst fire in the San Fernando Valley has burned about 855 acres and it is at 10 percent containment. The Tyler fire in Coachella, home to the world-famous music festival near Joshua Tree National Park, burned about 11 acres before it was contained late Wednesday.

open image in gallery Satellite image taken Wednesday at East Altadena Drive during the Eaton Fire in Altadena shows the extent of the fire in the area ( Satellite image Â©2025 Maxar Tech )

A new blaze erupted in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday night called the Sunset fire, which was fully contained Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

Another conflagration, the Kenneth Fire, ignited Thursday afternoon.

The Kenneth Fire began around 3:30 p.m. and has now burned 1,000 acres near the Los Angeles-Ventura County line, according to Cal Fire. It was at 35 percent containment as of Friday afternoon.

“Fanned by strong Santa Ana winds, the fire threatens nearby communities and infrastructure, prompting swift evacuation orders,” the agency wrote on its website. “Firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties are actively engaged in containment efforts, deploying both ground crews and aerial resources.”

open image in gallery A map showing the location of the Kenneth Fire, which quickly grew to 1,000 acres ( Cal Fire )

Which areas are being evacuated?

Some 200,000 residents are reported to have been evacuated across southern California.

Many of the evacuations were in the Pacific Palisades area, but others were in parts of Santa Monica and Altadena, with a mandatory evacuation order in place for the region between Piedra Morada Drive and Pacific Coast Highway due to dangerous conditions.

Several Hollywood stars – including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Mark Hamill, have been forced to flee.

Live: evacuation order areas in Los Angeles County

The Eaton Fire alone prompted tens of thousands of evacuation orders, Angeles National Forest officials added. City spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said at least 550 houses were within the evacuation zones of the Eaton Canyon fire.

“We were having dinner with the family and we just had to leave because the fire was coming so fast,” Darinka Whitmore from Eaton Canyon in Altadena, who fled with her husband and their four children, told The New York Times. “We just grabbed our backpacks and our kids and our doggies.”

open image in gallery At least 10 deaths have been reported in the blazes that have now lasted four days ( Getty Images )

Have there been any casualties?

The death toll stood at 10 as of Friday afternoon. There are also numerous injuries, but the exact count is unknown.

The identified victims include 83-year-old grandfather Rodney Nickerson; 66-year-old Victor Shaw; 67-year-old father Anthony Mitchell and his early-20s son, Justin Mitchell; and grandmother Erliene Kelly.

What is causing the fires?

The fast-moving wildfires are being fueled by a weather phenomenon known as the Santa Ana winds.

The Santa Anas are dry, warm and gusty northeast winds that blow from Nevada and Utah to Southern California toward the coast. They move in the opposite direction of the normal onshore flow that carries moist air from the Pacific into the region.

The name is understood to be linked to Santa Ana Canyon in Orange County, but the weather has other nicknames such as “devil winds” or “red wind.”

Gusts calmed on Thursday, but the Santa Ana winds are expected to pick back up early next week, The Weather Channel reported. A red flag warning, which indicates dangerous fire conditions, is in place through at least Friday.

The weather service has issued an extreme weather warning of a life-threatening and destructive windstorm for some areas.

open image in gallery A firefighter takes on a blaze in Southern California. Officials are warning residents to be ready to evacuate as the fires continue to grow ( Associated Press )

What have officials said?

“By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday afternoon. “I saw firsthand the impact of these swirling winds and the embers and the number of structures that are destroyed. Not a few, many structures already destroyed.”

Newsom dispelled claims of waning water supplies after President-elect Donald Trump perpetuated the rumors and accused firefighters of not using ocean water to “protect a tiny little fish.”

“Broadly speaking, there is no water shortage in Southern California right now, despite Trump’s claims that he would open some imaginary spigot,” the governor said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency because of the Palisades fire. “The city is working aggressively to confront this emergency,” she said.

On Thursday, Bass called on residents to “conserve water to the extent that you can” as firefighters battle the historic blaze. She said: “But make no mistake, Los Angeles will rebuild stronger than ever.”