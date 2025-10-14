Strictly Come Dancing’s Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell share health update following ‘cover-up’ claim
Professional dancer Buswell was forced to deny claims that she was sick after they spread on Instagram over the weekend
Strictly Come Dancing stars Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell have shared an update on their participation in the BBC competition, after Dennis was forced to step out of the show this weekend due to sickness.
Appearing in a pre-recorded message on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, the pair confirmed that they will return to the dancefloor next weekend.
“I just wanna say thank you very much for all your support and well wishes while I was away last week,” Dennis said. “We’re back in the training room, and if all goes well – which it will! – I’m gonna be back on the floor with the lovely Dianne this Saturday. Looking forward to it!”
“And what dance are we doing?” asked Buswell.
“We might just be doing the charleston!” Dennis replied. “I can finally use my basketball hand!”
Buswell added: “Thank you for all the support and love, and we’re very excited to be back in the training room.”
It was announced just 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s live show that Dennis was too ill to participate, which – per Strictly rules – meant he would automatically transfer to the following week’s show.
This, however, led to conspiracy theories online that Buswell was subsequently forced to deny. Claims circulated over the weekend that it was actually Buswell who was too ill to take part in the show. Buswell is the first Strictly professional to perform on the series while pregnant.
On her Instagram, Buswell wrote: “Just to clarify I’ve had lots of people messaging me thinking this is a cover up for me not being able to dance?! Firstly, we wouldn’t lie, especially about someone being sick. And secondly, I am fine. Yes I am pregnant, but I’m also very capable and feeling good!”
She continued: “Thirdly, there are things in place if any pros were to get sick or injured.”
Dennis, 66, best known for playing the villainous businessman Paul Robinson on the Australian soap Neighbours, is partnered with Buswell, who won last year’s competition with comedian Chris McCausland.
This weekend saw the exit of television presenter Ross King from the series, while viewers all seemed to be rendered confused by the decision to have guest judge Cynthia Erivo not score the week’s performances.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments