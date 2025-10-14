Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing stars Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell have shared an update on their participation in the BBC competition, after Dennis was forced to step out of the show this weekend due to sickness.

Appearing in a pre-recorded message on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, the pair confirmed that they will return to the dancefloor next weekend.

“I just wanna say thank you very much for all your support and well wishes while I was away last week,” Dennis said. “We’re back in the training room, and if all goes well – which it will! – I’m gonna be back on the floor with the lovely Dianne this Saturday. Looking forward to it!”

“And what dance are we doing?” asked Buswell.

“We might just be doing the charleston!” Dennis replied. “I can finally use my basketball hand!”

Buswell added: “Thank you for all the support and love, and we’re very excited to be back in the training room.”

It was announced just 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s live show that Dennis was too ill to participate, which – per Strictly rules – meant he would automatically transfer to the following week’s show.

This, however, led to conspiracy theories online that Buswell was subsequently forced to deny. Claims circulated over the weekend that it was actually Buswell who was too ill to take part in the show. Buswell is the first Strictly professional to perform on the series while pregnant.

Dianne Buswell and Stefan Dennis on ‘Strictly: It Takes Two’ ( BBC )

On her Instagram, Buswell wrote: “Just to clarify I’ve had lots of people messaging me thinking this is a cover up for me not being able to dance?! Firstly, we wouldn’t lie, especially about someone being sick. And secondly, I am fine. Yes I am pregnant, but I’m also very capable and feeling good!”

She continued: “Thirdly, there are things in place if any pros were to get sick or injured.”

Dennis, 66, best known for playing the villainous businessman Paul Robinson on the Australian soap Neighbours, is partnered with Buswell, who won last year’s competition with comedian Chris McCausland.

This weekend saw the exit of television presenter Ross King from the series, while viewers all seemed to be rendered confused by the decision to have guest judge Cynthia Erivo not score the week’s performances.