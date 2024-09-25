Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Hidden microphones worn by the stars of Strictly Come Dancing have revealed what the dancers were really saying to each other during their first live performance.

For everyone apart from the couples on the dancefloor, it’s impossible to hear what the dancers say while they’re performing – even though we can see their mouths moving as the music plays.

However, a new clip released by Strictly includes the audio from Saturday night’s show, and it reveals some intriguing insights into what the pros and their celebrity partners say to communicate mid-routine.

The most baffling moment was during Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas’s quickstep to “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone when the EastEnders star is lifting the dancer into a backbend and he says to her: “I smell like garlic!”

As Chris McCausland did his triumphant knee-slide during his Cha Cha to The Beatles’ “Twist And Shout”, he screamed: “Woooo!” In another moment, when his partner Dianne Buswell did a handstand and McCausland used her legs like an electric guitar, the comedian mimicked the sound of strumming the instrument.

During Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones’s tango to Madonna’s “Ray of Light”, Jones loudly counted out the steps and instructed Willcox to look directly at judge Craig Revel Horwood. When she finished the move and paused, she shouted “Craig!” and pointed at the judge.

In another moment the audience couldn’t hear, Vito Copolla tells Miranda star Sarah Hadland: “You are amazing!” when she successfully completes her routine.

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas danced to Ben Boone’s ‘Beautiful Things’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Former Arsenal/England player Paul Merson’s “Vindaloo” dance, which caused some controversy, the ex-footballer chanted “England!” as he fist-pumped the air.

In a heartwarming moment at the end of JB Gill and Amy Dowden’s Waltz to “When I Need You” by Leo Sayer, the dancer excitedly screamed with joy as she hugged the JLS singer.

Last week, all 15 couples performed live for the first time before the voting – and first elimination of the series – happens this weekend.

open image in gallery Amy Dowden screamed for joy at the end of their dance ( BBC/Guy Levy )

At the top of the leaderboard last week were JB Gill and his pro partner Amy Dowden, who made a triumphant return to Strictly after being too ill to compete in last year’s series as she recovered from treatment for stage three breast cancer.

Their classic Waltz received a standing ovation from the studio audience. The performance also impressed all four judges, and saw them receive 31 points out of a possible 40.

Closely behind them was Love Island star Tasha Ghouri who stunned the judges with a celebrated Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s summer anthem “Espresso”. The influencer was left ecstatic after receiving a score of 30.

Miranda actor Hadland also received a score of 30 for her Quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton – the highest mark a Quickstep has ever received in week one of the competition.

This weekend, Punam Krishan will dance a Foxtrot to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”, while Chris McCausland will also dance a Foxtrot to “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” by The Tams. Find out all of the songs for week two here.