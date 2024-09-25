Paul Merson says he’s finding Strictly ‘really hard’ after bizarre first dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Paul Merson has made an admission about his participation on Strictly Come Dancing.

Days after the former Arsenal and England footballer performed an American Smooth to Fat Les song “Vindaloo”, Merson, who ended near the bottom of the leaderboard, said he was finding his time on the BBC show “really hard”.

However, he said that this was not due to the technicalities required to dance – but because of the showbiz nature of the series.

Appearing on Strictly companion show It Takes Two on Tuesday (24 September), Merson, who is partnered with Karen Hauer, was asked if he’s enjoying his experience, and he drew laughter from host Fleur East as he replied with an uncertain: “Yeah?”

Merson, 56, added: “You know what? I don’t know – that’s the bit I find really hard, the showbizzy bit. I’m usually a footballer – you put your boot on, you get the job done.” He said that he found it hard being interviewed by Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman after the dance with his fellow contestants singing “Vindaloo” around him as it made him feel “like a little shy boy”.

He also revealed that he only signed up to appear on the show as his mum is such a big fan.

”My mum loves it, she absolutely loves it,” he said. “If it wasn’t for my dad I wouldn’t have been a footballer.”

Merson finished the first week of Strictly’s live dances in joint 14th place, alongside Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal, with 17 points. The only couple trailing them were Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones with a score of 12.

During the episode, viewers saw Merson look surprised when “Vindaloo” was revealed during the pairing show the previous week, with the retired sportsman asking: “What dance is it again?”

Making light of the situation, his partner Hauer responded: “It’s an American Smooth but it might be bumpier than that.”

open image in gallery Paul Merson said he was ‘like a shy little boy’ after week on ‘Strictly’ dance ( BBC )

A source told the Mail Online that the former footballer’s reaction had to be “re-recorded” due to his negative response.

“You can’t blame him for thinking he is being set up to the joke act,” they said. “But also the connotations of it [the song] are also not exactly positive either.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke praised Hauer for her “genius choreography” that made the most of the unusual song and dance pairing on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood told Merson he was “pigeon-toed and flat footed” and Motsi Mabuse said she “couldn’t recognise” the dance as an American Smooth.