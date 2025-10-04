Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live

Strictly Come Dancing live: Amy Dowden ‘under the weather’ ahead of second live show of the series

All the updates from week two of the BBC dancing competition

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Saturday 04 October 2025 08:30 EDT
Comments
Strictly's Amy Dowden reveals she's feeling 'under the weather' days before live show

Strictly Come Dancing is back for its second live show of the series and plenty has gone down in training since this year’s contestants took to the dance floor last Saturday night.

Amy Dowden, who’s partnered with the controversial businessman Thomas Skinner for the 2025 series, admitted on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two earlier this week that she was feeling “under the weather” ahead of week two.

However, she will still perform a salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden with Skinner on tonight’s episode of the show.

The latest series of the BBC competition began with a launch show that saw contestants partnered with their respective professional, followed by a first week of dances in which nobody was eliminated.

In tonight’s episode, the judges’ scores from last week will be rolled over and combined with the audience vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off during Sunday’s results show (5 October).

Follow the latest updates below:

What dances and songs will the couples be performing this week?

Here are this week’s song choices and dances that the couples will be performing:

Karen Carney - Tango to “Training Season” by Dua Lipa

Vicky Pattison - Foxtrot to “Rein Me In” by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean

Alex Kingston - Samba to “La Bamba” by Connie Francis

Chris Robshaw - Viennese Waltz to “Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Ellie Goldstein - Waltz to “Your Song” by Ellie Goulding

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - Cha Cha Cha to “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” by Santa Esmeralda

La Voix - Tango to “Objection (Tango)” by Shakira

Ross King - Waltz to “Sunshine on Leith” by The Proclaimers

Stefan Dennis - Cha Cha Cha to '80s hit “Give it Up” by KC & The Sunshine Band

Lewis Cope - Viennese Waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

George Clarke - Paso Doble to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle

Thomas Skinner - Salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal and Armand Van Helde

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Quickstep to “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” by The Blues Brothers

Balvinder Sopal - Charleston to “Been Like This” by Meghan Trainor and T-Pain

Amber Davies - Samba to “Bam Bam” by Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello

Lydia Spencer-Elliott4 October 2025 13:30

Who's partnered with who?

Strictly’s glittering launch show saw this year’s celebrity cohort partnered with their respective professional dancer.

Here’s a reminder of who’s partnered with who for the 2025 series as they couple’s return to the dance floor:

Lydia Spencer-Elliott4 October 2025 13:00

A reminder of last week's scores

This week, the judges’ scores from last week will roll over and will then be combined with the viewer vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off tomorrow.

Here’s a reminder of last week’s scores...

Lydia Spencer-Elliott4 October 2025 12:58

Who is taking part in this year's ‘Strictly’?

There are 15 celebrities participating in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing – and you can find out everything you need to know about them, and which professional dancer they’re paired with, here:

Lydia Spencer-Elliott4 October 2025 12:55

