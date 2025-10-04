Strictly Come Dancing live: Amy Dowden ‘under the weather’ ahead of second live show of the series
All the updates from week two of the BBC dancing competition
Strictly Come Dancing is back for its second live show of the series and plenty has gone down in training since this year’s contestants took to the dance floor last Saturday night.
Amy Dowden, who’s partnered with the controversial businessman Thomas Skinner for the 2025 series, admitted on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two earlier this week that she was feeling “under the weather” ahead of week two.
However, she will still perform a salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden with Skinner on tonight’s episode of the show.
The latest series of the BBC competition began with a launch show that saw contestants partnered with their respective professional, followed by a first week of dances in which nobody was eliminated.
In tonight’s episode, the judges’ scores from last week will be rolled over and combined with the audience vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off during Sunday’s results show (5 October).
What dances and songs will the couples be performing this week?
Here are this week’s song choices and dances that the couples will be performing:
Karen Carney - Tango to “Training Season” by Dua Lipa
Vicky Pattison - Foxtrot to “Rein Me In” by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean
Alex Kingston - Samba to “La Bamba” by Connie Francis
Chris Robshaw - Viennese Waltz to “Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Ellie Goldstein - Waltz to “Your Song” by Ellie Goulding
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - Cha Cha Cha to “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” by Santa Esmeralda
La Voix - Tango to “Objection (Tango)” by Shakira
Ross King - Waltz to “Sunshine on Leith” by The Proclaimers
Stefan Dennis - Cha Cha Cha to '80s hit “Give it Up” by KC & The Sunshine Band
Lewis Cope - Viennese Waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
George Clarke - Paso Doble to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle
Thomas Skinner - Salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal and Armand Van Helde
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Quickstep to “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” by The Blues Brothers
Balvinder Sopal - Charleston to “Been Like This” by Meghan Trainor and T-Pain
Amber Davies - Samba to “Bam Bam” by Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello
Who's partnered with who?
Strictly’s glittering launch show saw this year’s celebrity cohort partnered with their respective professional dancer.
Here’s a reminder of who’s partnered with who for the 2025 series as they couple’s return to the dance floor:
A reminder of last week's scores
This week, the judges’ scores from last week will roll over and will then be combined with the viewer vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off tomorrow.
Here’s a reminder of last week’s scores...
Who is taking part in this year's ‘Strictly’?
