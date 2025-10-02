Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden is feeling “under the weather” just a few days ahead of the next live show.

The dancer, 35, seemed to be on the verge of losing her voice when she appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two on Thursday (2 October) evening with her celebrity partner Thomas Skinner.

It Takes Two host and former Strictly pro Janette Manrara acknowledged her colleague’s illness, asking viewers to “excuse” her hoarse voice during the interview.

“Amy, I know you’re a little bit under the weather, so excuse Amy today,” she said, before revealing that Skinner had made her “a beautiful drink to help [her] out” ahead of their return to the ballroom.

The concoction contained “turmeric, ginger [and] pepper”, Dowden revealed, as Manrara promised: “I won’t make you talk too much”.

Despite her sore throat, Dowden was still able to praise her partner’s performance in the first live show of the season, telling Manrara that it had been “so rewarding” to see her partner “transform” and grow in confidence.

open image in gallery Dowden had a sore throat during an appearance on ‘It Takes Two’ ( BBC )

The pair danced a paso doble to Hotei’s “Battle Without Honour or Humanity” during Saturday (27 September)’s show and picked up 12 points from the judging panel.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood was characteristically scathing, describing Skinner’s moves as “very square, flat and stumpy” and claiming it was “more tin soldier than matador”.

Their next routine will be a salsa to “Bonkers” by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden.

Dowden has had to take some time away from Strictly in recent years. In 2023, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. She later learned that the tumours had spread and that she would have to undergo a course of chemotherapy, meaning she couldn’t take part in that year’s edition of the show.

open image in gallery Dowden will dance her second routine with Skinner on Saturday night ( BBC )

Last year, she was paired up with JLS star JB Gill, but was forced to drop out of the competition after sustaining a stress fracture.

Skinner proved to be a divisive addition to the Strictly line-up when he was announced as a contestant over the summer.

The former Apprentice contestant has previously stoked controversy for sharing photos of himself wearing a red “MAGA” cap and meeting up with JD Vance during the US vice president’s trip to Britain.