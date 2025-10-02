Strictly Come Dancing odds predict who will win 2025 series
It’s currently all to play for on BBC series
Strictly Come Dancing fever is in overdrive, with many viewers trying to predict their early winners.
The new series is already shaping up to be as big as ever for the BBC and a series of talking points emerged after the first live show, including a row involving past dancing experience.
Early frontrunners have emerged, with former England footballer Karen Carney topping the week one leaderboard with her professional partner Carlos Gu.
Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and Katya Jones followed close behind as well as football coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his partner Lauren Oakley. Their points will be rolled over to this weekend’s episodes ahead of the first elimination.
Former Love Island star Amber Davies finished in fourth place, having been drafted in at the last minute to replace Dani Dyer, who quit the show after fracturing her ankle in rehearsals.
Davies’s casting raised eyebrows due to the fact that she has previous dance experience and is trained in musical theatre.
However, she defended herself from backlash on companion show It Takes Two, stating: “Ballroom and Latin are worlds apart from what I’ve experienced on a West End stage, you know. They’re completely different techniques.”
On the other side of the week one leaderboard were showbiz reporter Ross King, former rugby pro Chris Robshaw and ex-Apprentice star Thomas Skinner.
Below we’ve compiled a list of the contestants’ chances of winning – and the odds being offered by Gambling.com.
Strictly 2025 odds:
George Clarke – 11/4
Lewis Cope – 15/4
Vicky Pattinson – 11/2
Karen Carney – 6/1
Amber Davies – 7/1
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - 16/1
Ellie Goldstein – 18/1
La Voix – 20/1
Alex Kingston – 25/1
Balvinder Sopal - 25/1
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 33/1
Stefan Dennis - 50/1
Chris Robshaw – 100/1
Thomas Skinner – 100/1
Ross King – 100/1
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments