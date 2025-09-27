Strictly Come Dancing announces shocking vote twist that ‘will change everything’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing has announced a shocking change to its voting system.

In the final moments of Saturday’s show, which marked the proper dance debut of this year’s flock of celebrity contestants, head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would no longer have the casting vote during every head-to-head in the Sunday results show.

“For seven years, I’ve been responsible for one grueling decision,” Ballas explained. “But that’s about to change: it’s time that power was shared.”

The Strictly Sunday show typically sees the two couples with the combined lowest score – from the judges and viewers at home – engage in a dance-off. The judges then vote one last time to decide who should stay on the show and who should leave.

In cases where the judges’ vote is not unanimous, Ballas must make the final decision.

Ballas has long criticised the system that has been in place, revealing in 2024 that she is typically subjected to online abuse for her decisions.

“I’m sitting there every weekend, thinking, Dear Lord, my saviour, please let the other three make the decision so it doesn’t come down to me,” she said.

Strictly's Shirley Ballas has cast deciding votes on the series for seven years... until now ( BBC )

On Saturday’s show, it was confirmed that this series there will be a radical change to the system: the final decision will now be placed in the hands of alternating judges rather than just Ballas.

The judge with the casting vote will be announced at the end of every Saturday show.

No one is being eliminated this week on Strictly, with the judges’ votes from tonight’s episode being carried over to next weekend.

This week saw former England footballer Karen Carney and her partner Carlos Gu top the leaderboard, with a massive 31 points.

Elsewhere, controversial contestant Thomas Skinner danced a paso doble that was dubbed “unsexy” and “cringe” by baffled fans.

Former Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey also had to hold back tears after discussing his fears that an injury sustained in 2024 would prevent him from walking, let alone dance.

Keep up to date with all the latest Strictly talking points on our live blog.