Strictly Come Dancing announces shocking vote twist that ‘will change everything’
Head judge Shirley Ballas has long criticised a particular element of the show’s voting system – and it will be axed this series
Strictly Come Dancing has announced a shocking change to its voting system.
In the final moments of Saturday’s show, which marked the proper dance debut of this year’s flock of celebrity contestants, head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would no longer have the casting vote during every head-to-head in the Sunday results show.
“For seven years, I’ve been responsible for one grueling decision,” Ballas explained. “But that’s about to change: it’s time that power was shared.”
The Strictly Sunday show typically sees the two couples with the combined lowest score – from the judges and viewers at home – engage in a dance-off. The judges then vote one last time to decide who should stay on the show and who should leave.
In cases where the judges’ vote is not unanimous, Ballas must make the final decision.
Ballas has long criticised the system that has been in place, revealing in 2024 that she is typically subjected to online abuse for her decisions.
“I’m sitting there every weekend, thinking, Dear Lord, my saviour, please let the other three make the decision so it doesn’t come down to me,” she said.
On Saturday’s show, it was confirmed that this series there will be a radical change to the system: the final decision will now be placed in the hands of alternating judges rather than just Ballas.
The judge with the casting vote will be announced at the end of every Saturday show.
No one is being eliminated this week on Strictly, with the judges’ votes from tonight’s episode being carried over to next weekend.
This week saw former England footballer Karen Carney and her partner Carlos Gu top the leaderboard, with a massive 31 points.
Elsewhere, controversial contestant Thomas Skinner danced a paso doble that was dubbed “unsexy” and “cringe” by baffled fans.
Former Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey also had to hold back tears after discussing his fears that an injury sustained in 2024 would prevent him from walking, let alone dance.
