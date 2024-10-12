Strictly Come Dancing LIVE: Nick Knowles returns to dancefloor after double injury
All the updates from week four of the BBC dancing competition
Strictly Come Dancing is back for what promises to be another week of incredible performances from this year’s celebrity contestants.
Week four of the BBC dancing competition will see the long-anticipated return of DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles to the programme after he was forced to pull out of Movie Week due to a leg injury.
“When I signed up to Strictly I never thought for a moment that I would love dancing they way that I do and I well and truly have caught the dancing bug so I am absolutely delighted to be back tomorrow,” Knowles told fans on Instagram.
He added: “I am so grateful to all the physios and the medical team at the BBC for getting me back on my feet. See you tomorrow night.”
This week’s routines include two salsas, two quicksteps and a Viennese waltz.
Comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell will perform a salsa to “Down Under” by Men at Work, with EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas performing the same style to Lucenzo’s “Danza Kuduro”.
Former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance a charleston to “Unhealthy” by Anne Marie. Meanwhile, TV doctor Punam Krishnan and Gorka Márquez will jive to “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” by Lizzo.
Anton Du Beke reveals why he never got angry with ‘awful’ Strictly partners
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has said he never got angry with his celebrity dance partners while he was a professional on the show.
While reflecting on the results of the investigation into a rehearsal room scandal involving Amanda Abbington and former pro Giovanni Pernice, the show’s judge explained why he never lost his temper as a contestant.
Throughout his time as a professional, Du Beke often found himself paired with celebrities who either failed to make it far in the competition including, Anne Widdecombe, Gillian Taylforth, Lesley Joseph and Susannah Constantine.
“I say this in the nicest way but none of them are 25. They are wonderful, interesting, fabulous, brilliant, funny, intelligent women who I enjoyed every second with, but it is what it is,” he said.
Du Beke said the most he could ask of his partner was that they “try their best”, adding: “That is as much as you can do.”Read more below:
Nick Knowles to return to Strictly dancefloor after double injury
A BBC spokesperson has confirmed DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles will return to Strictly Come Dancing for week four of the competition.
“We are all delighted that Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will be dancing in this Saturday’s show. Nick has been cleared to dance by the medical and physio teams following his injury last week,” they said.
“Due to time taken out of training this week, they will be performing their Movies Week charleston to “Rain On The Roof” from Paddington 2.”
Read more about Knowles’ injury below:
Chris McCausland responds to Toyah Willcox’s It Takes Two blunder
Chris McCausland has addressed the backlash surrounding comments made by eliminated Strictly Come Dancing star Toyah Willcox.
Willcox, who was the second contestant to be knocked out of the competition said her words of wisdom for the celebrities still on the show were: “If you don’t wanna do a dance off, get rid of Chris!”
While it’s clear that Willcox was aiming to complement McCausland for his dancing skills and popularity among Strictly fans, the comments backfired among viewers who said the remark was “uncalled for” and “mean”. However, McCausland has since defended Willcox online, saying that the singer has been “nothing but beautiful and supportive” during their few weeks together on the dancing competition.
“What she said on It Takes Two was funny and an incredible bloody compliment,” he said.
Read more below:
The Strictly stars with previous dance experience, from Tasha Ghouri to JB Gill
As many of the celebrities competing on Strictly are actors, singers and performers, a large number of them will have trained in dance or theatrical performance.
Those contestants are often subject to backlash from viewers at home who argue that they have an unfair advantage compared to the other contestants.
So, who has come to the show with previous training? Find out below.
