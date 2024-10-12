Strictly Come Dancing LIVE: Nick Knowles returns to dancefloor after double injury

✕ Close Strictly's Claudia Winkleman reveals secrets to her style

Strictly Come Dancing is back for what promises to be another week of incredible performances from this year’s celebrity contestants.

Week four of the BBC dancing competition will see the long-anticipated return of DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles to the programme after he was forced to pull out of Movie Week due to a leg injury.

“When I signed up to Strictly I never thought for a moment that I would love dancing they way that I do and I well and truly have caught the dancing bug so I am absolutely delighted to be back tomorrow,” Knowles told fans on Instagram.

He added: “I am so grateful to all the physios and the medical team at the BBC for getting me back on my feet. See you tomorrow night.”

This week’s routines include two salsas, two quicksteps and a Viennese waltz.

Comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell will perform a salsa to “Down Under” by Men at Work, with EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas performing the same style to Lucenzo’s “Danza Kuduro”.

Former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance a charleston to “Unhealthy” by Anne Marie. Meanwhile, TV doctor Punam Krishnan and Gorka Márquez will jive to “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” by Lizzo.