South Park jabs at Trump’s ‘relationship with Satan’ with shocking twist in latest episode

Donald Trump’s relationships were put in the spotlight in the latest episode of South Park — ending with a shocking admission.

The animated show has comedically mocked the U.S. president in every installment so far in its 27th season, and while fans thought the previous episode took a dark turn, it only got worse during Wednesday night’s new episode.

After dodging questions from reporters — who highlighted that First Lady Melania Trump had been hiding in New York City away from the White House — throughout the episode about the nature of their relationship, Satan addressed speculation that he was romantically involved with Trump with a shocking reveal.

“Yes, we’re together. We’ve been together for months,” longtime South Park character Satan confirmed toward the end of the episode.

“And I want to leave him, but I can’t. Because I’m pregnant.”

Trump's fictional relationship with Satan was put in the spotlight during the newest 'South Park' episode ( Comedy Central/South Park )

The screen then flashed to Jesus holding up a positive pregnancy test, a bewildered look on his face, before continuing on to show a panel of Fox News hosts with similar expressions.

“So now you all know,” Satan continued. “I am forced to stay in this situation for several more years.” He then grabbed Trump’s hand and the two fled the scene.

A Fox News host then appeared on the screen questioning whether it was, in fact, possible for Satan to be pregnant. They then brought out a scientist for clarification, who deemed the fetus a “butt baby.”

“So Fox News can now confirm: Donald Trump has been f***ing Satan this whole time,” the host continued.

The latest episode also touched on tariffs and the Labubu craze sweeping the nation.

South Park writers Matt Stone and Trey Parker have made a habit of spoofing Trump in the show’s latest season.

Episodes one and two showed Trump courting Satan and, at several points, the president is shown in bed with the devil. Elsewhere, Vice President JD Vance — who had a cameo in Wednesday night’s episode — has been depicted as a pint-sized servant of the president, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was portrayed as a merciless killer of dogs.

The White House has responded angrily to the jibes at Trump. Spokesperson Taylor Rogers previously told Variety: ”Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

But ratings released by Comedy Central after the second episode of the current season aired proved otherwise. That episode drew 6.2 million viewers across cable and streaming in its first three days, making it the “highest rated episode since 2018 and biggest share in series history.”