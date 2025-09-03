South Park teases new attack on Trump in next episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outspoken animated series South Park will continue its mockery of Donald Trump in the next episode of its new season.

In a preview of the instalment, due to air on Wednesday (3 September), the US president is seen walking down the steps of Air Force One with Satan, his lover, trailing just behind.

Titled “Wok is Dead”, the episode will satirise the current Labubu doll trend as the character Butters attempts to find one of the sought-after figurines for his girlfriend only to come up against the harsh “reality of tariffs”.

open image in gallery Trump and Satan walk down the steps of Air Force One in the latest South Park episode ( Paramount/Comedy Central )

Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and popularised by Chinese toy giant Pop Mart, Labubu dolls have become a global sensation in recent months among children and collectors. The toys are fluffy, elvish creatures known for their pointy ears and signature toothy grin.

Due to high demand, prices of Labubu’s have significantly increased, with some dolls reportedly reselling for more than £1,000 each, with a child-sized Labubu selling for more than $150,000 (£112,000).

The writers of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Park, have made a habit of spoofing Trump in the show’s latest season. Episodes one and two showed Trump courting Satan and, at several points, the president is shown in bed with the devil. Elsewhere, Vice President JD Vance has been depicted as a pint-sized servant of the president, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was portrayed as a merciless killer of dogs.

open image in gallery Satan and Trump in ‘South Park’ ( Paramount )

The White House has responded angrily to the jibes at Trump. Spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labelled as ‘offence’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.”

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” Rogers added.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”