Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has addressed criticism of a skit that saw him accused of “mocking” Chappell Roan.

In recent weeks, singer Roan, who recently divided fans with her comments on the forthcoming US election, has made headlines for her candid statements about her sudden rise to fame, hitting out at intrusive behaviour from “creepy” fans who, she says, have been stalking and harassing her.

Hours before SNL aired its season 50 premiere on Saturday (28 September), Roan cancelled two scheduled appearances at All Things Go festival, telling her fans: “Things have gotten really overwhelming.”

On air, Yang then comedically conflated Roan’s comments on fame, and her desire for boundaries, with another renowned figure who is currently going viral on social media: the pygmy hippo Moo Deng, who resides at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi.

Dressed as Moo Deng, but hinting at Roan’s comments, Yang said on SNL’s Weekend Update segment: “For the past 10 weeks, I have been going non-stop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose, and the response has been overwhelming.”

Referencing a statement Roan shared on social media, he added: “Reminder, women owe you nothing. When I am in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I am at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name, or expect a photo, just because I am your parasocial bestie, or because you appreciate my talent.”

When co-star Colin Jost pointed out that Moo Deng’s situation sounded similar to Roan’s, Yang, making it clear he was supporting the “Good luck, Babe!” singer, said: “By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health. We both deserve patience and grace.”

Following the skit, Yang received criticism amid claims he was mocking Roan – an accusation that the comedian has taken umbrage with. Responding to the backlash on Instagram stories, Yang wrote: “Oh geez ‘mocks’? If my personal stance and the piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting [Roan] then there it is I guess.

open image in gallery ‘SNL’s Bowen Yang referenced Chappell Roan while dressed as Moo Deng ( YouTube )

“Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever.”

Roan will appear on SNL as the US sketch show’s musical guest on 2 November.